Jamie Foxx to Play God in Indie Comedy ‘Not Another Church Movie’

Jamie Foxx is set to play God in the independently produced comedy “Not Another Church Movie,” reps for the actor confirmed to TheWrap.

Written and directed by Johnny Mack with James Michael Cummings as co-director, “Not Another Church Movie” stars Kevin Daniels as Taylor, a man given a mission from God to tell his family’s stories and inspire his community… even if his family and his community aren’t making that easy. Also not making it easy: the Devil (Mickey Rourke), who has plans of his own.

The film was shot prior to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes and is aiming for a release later this year. Vivica A. Fox, Kyla Pratt, Lamorne Morris and Tisha Campbell also star in the film. Cummings and former Warner Bros. exec Jim Caldwell are producers with Valerie McCaffrey as executive producer.

Foxx most recently appeared in the Netflix sci-fi film “They Cloned Tyrone” alongside John Boyega and Teyonnah Parris and was part of the voice cast of the Universal raunchy dog comedy “Strays” alongside Will Ferrell, Isla Fisher and Randall Park.

Foxx is next set to appear in the Amazon legal drama “The Burial” alongside Tommy Lee Jones, which does not have a release date set but is set to premiere at TIFF next month, likely without Foxx in attendance due to the SAG-AFTRA strike.

Foxx is repped by CAA, LBI Entertainment and Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole. The casting was first reported by Deadline.