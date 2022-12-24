‘OG Nepo Baby’ Jamie Lee Curtis Blasts NY Mag Celebrity Kids Story: ‘Designed to Hurt and Denigrate’

Actress Jamie Lee Curtis had some harsh words about a recent “New York Magazine” cover story about Hollywood’s so-called “nepotism babies.”

The article concerned the children of celebrities making a name for themselves in the entertainment industry and the presumed advantage they might have over those sans-famous parents. The star of “Halloween” and “Knives Out” offered up a statement on Instagram arguing that the debate was designed to “denigrate and hurt” while defending her own work and accomplishments.

“I have been a professional actress since I was 19 years old so that makes me an OG Nepo Baby,” Curtis — whose parents are Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh — wrote.

“I’ve never understood, nor will I, what qualities got me hired that day, but since my first two lines on Quincy as a contract player at Universal Studios to this last spectacular creative year some 44 years later, there’s not a day in my professional life that goes by without my being reminded that I am the daughter of movie stars.”

Curtis said the criticism that follows being branded a nepotism baby implies that the person has “no value” on their own.

“For the record I have navigated 44 years with the advantages my associated and reflected fame brought me, I don’t pretend there aren’t any, that try to tell me that I have no value on my own,” Curtis added.

Curtis lamented that despite her lineage, she has “suited up and shown up” for every job she’s been hired to do.

“It’s curious how we immediately make assumptions and snide remarks that someone related to someone else who is famous in their field for their art, would somehow have no talent whatsoever. I have come to learn that is simply not true. I have suited up and shown up for all different kinds of work with thousands of thousands of people and every day I’ve tried to bring integrity and professionalism and love and community and art to my work,” she wrote.

“I am not alone. There are many of us. Dedicated to our craft. Proud of our lineage. Strong in our belief in our right to exist,” Curtis said.

Curtis concluded the post by thrice asking readers to to “be kind,” a reference to “Everything, Everywhere All At Once,” a critically-acclaimed Michelle Yeoh-starring fantasy action comedy (and the first A24 release to gross over $100 million worldwide) for which she is currently garnering award-season buzz.

The social media statement, which has garnered 128,000 likes and been covered by media outlets such as ours, will only raise her profile as she attempts to procure her first Oscar nomination (for, in this case, Best Supporting Actress) at next year’s Academy Awards.