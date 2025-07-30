Jamie Lee Curtis Encouraged ‘Freakier Friday’ Producers to Roast ‘Everything About Me’ in Sequel Switch Scene | Video

One of the most beloved lines from “Freaky Friday” comes when Jamie Lee Curtis looks at herself in the mirror and screams, “Oh, I’m like the crypt keeper!” But, in “Freakier Friday,” the actress encouraged the producers to roast her even harder.

The sequel to the 2003 classic hits theaters on Friday, Aug. 8, and this time, it includes a four-way switch. Lindsay Lohan, returning as Anna, swaps bodies with her daughter, while Curtis ends up switching with her soon-to-be step-granddaughter. The trailers promise that, like the original, lots of screaming ensues.

Stopping by “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” on Tuesday night, Curtis also promised a thorough roasting of herself, because ending up in her body would be “mortifying” to a beautiful 15-year-old.

“I honestly said to the producers, ‘Just make fun of everything about me you can,’” she admitted. “Every wrinkle, the size of my face, the fact that I have no lips.”

At that, Colbert chimed in that she technically does have lips, to which Curtis clarified that they aren’t big, plump ones. When the late night host pointed out that that can be remedied now, Curtis noted that lip plumper is indeed a piece of the plot.

Curtis is, of course, no stranger to poking fun at herself. As mentioned above, she happily calls herself old in the first film — though, in fairness, it’s Lindsay Lohan’s character in her body at that point. Throughout the rest of that film, plenty of subtle digs are tossed at the character.

But Curtis has made it clear that she’s thrilled to come back for a sequel, noting repeatedly that it’s only taken so long — though a sequel was never part of the original plan — because Lohan had to be the right age.

You can watch part of Jamie Lee Curtis’ appearance on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” in the video above.