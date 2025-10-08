Jamie Lee Curtis, Maude Apatow and Tessa Thompson to be Recognized at 2025 Women in Film Honors

Jamie Lee Curtis, Maude Apatow and Tessa Thompson are among the women in film who will be recognized at this year’s WIF (Women in Film) Honors.

The actresses will be recognized for their accomplishments both on and off the screen alongside Dede Gardner, Gabrielle Nadig, Mara Brock Akil, Regina King, Judy Blume and Nia DaCosta at the 2025 WIF Honors on Thursday, Nov. 6 at the Beverly Hilton. Comedian Atsuko Okatsuka will also make a special appearance at this year’s ceremony, which is organized under the theme of unity.

Curtis will be awarded the Jane Fonda Humanitarian Award, which will be presented to her by Fonda, for her philanthropic impact across children’s health causes, the L.A. wildfires and her advocacy for LGBTQ+ rights.

Apatow, who made her directorial debut with “Poetic License,” will become the 20th recipient of the WIF Max Mara Face of the Future Award. Past recipients include Joey King, Yara Shahidi, Lili Reinhart, Zazie Beetz, Gemma Chan, Elizabeth Debicki, Zoey Deutch, Kate Mara, Rose Byrne, Hailee Steinfeld, Chloë Grace Moretz, Katie Holmes and Zoë Saldana, among others.

Thompson, DaCosta, Gardner and Nadig will be granted the Crystal Award for Advocacy in Film, Akil, Blume and King will be granted the Crystal Award for Advocacy in TV.

“This year’s WIF honorees exemplify how artists are using their voices to drive change,” WIF CEO Kirsten Schaffer said in a statement. “From rising talent like Maude Apatow to legends like Jamie Lee Curtis and Mara Brock Akil, their inspiring work, both on and off screen, reminds us that solidarity and connectedness are what will protect us, and our ability to tell stories that reflect our full humanity.”

“WIF Honors is a celebration of unity across generations, disciplines and stories, and this year’s honorees reflect that,” WIF Honors co-chairs Victoria Alonso and Tracy McKnight said. “As a collective, we stand united against division, our commitment to fair pay, safe working conditions and the right to express and create freely. We believe in the power of unified action to transform our industry and are proud to celebrate those leading the way.”

In addition to Alonso and McKnight, the WIF Honors committee is comprised of WIF board of directors Tara Duncan, Monica Levinson, Andrea Nelson Meigs, Rachel Rusch and Talitha Watkins. WIF Honors is presented by Max Mara with visionary sponsor e.l.f. Cosmetics, and the event is designed and produced by Anchor Street Collective.