Jamie Lee Curtis Pleads ‘Let Him Burn’ in First ‘Halloween Kills’ Teaser (Video)

Film’s release was pushed from this year to next October

| July 8, 2020 @ 10:44 AM Last Updated: July 8, 2020 @ 10:55 AM
Halloween Kills first teaser

Blumhouse

After 2018’s “Halloween” reboot, fans were wondering how Michael Myers would rebound again. Well, the first teaser for its sequel, “Halloween Kills,” gives us a glimpse at how he’s still alive.

In the teaser, released after Universal’s announcement that the film’s release would be pushed from Oct. 16 of this year till next October, Jamie Lee Curtis’ Laurie Strode is sitting with her daughter Karen (Judy Greer) and grandchild Allyson (Andi Matichak) in the bed of a pickup truck, very injured from what has just transpired. They see ambulances rushing in the direction they are coming from, pleading with the first responders to “let him burn.”

Executive producer John Carpenter, who directed and scored the original, took to Twitter following the release date announcement to express his heartbreak over needing to push the film. The third film in the rebooted franchise, “Halloween Ends,” will now open Oct. 14, 2022

Also Read: Jamie Lee Curtis Is Definitely Not Having a Bloody Good Time in First Look at 'Halloween Kills' (Video)

“If we release it in October of this year as planned, we have to face the reality that the film would be consumed in a compromised theatrical experience,” he said. “After weighing our options, we have chosen to push the film’s theatrical release by one year. On top of a traditional release, Universal has agreed to an IMAX presentation of the film in October 2021. We are sound mixing with one of the greatest design teams that can slash, scream and creep their way under your skin. We’re going to have time to complete the film with the quality that fans deserve.”

Curtis reprises her role as Laurie Strode fighting off Michael Myers in “Halloween Kills” and “Halloween Ends,” and the films are directed by David Gordon Green based on Carpenter’s original slasher movie classic. The second film “Kills” is written by Scott Teems & Danny McBride and Green based on characters created by Carpenter and Debra Hill and is produced by Malek Akkad, Jason Blum and Bill Block. The executive producers are Carpenter, Curtis, McBride, Green and Ryan Freimann.

Also Read: Universal Shifts Blumhouse's 'Halloween' Sequel and 'The Forever Purge' to 2021

The third film “Ends” is written by Green, McBride, Paul Brad Logan and Chris Bernier. Carpenter, Curtis, Jeanette Volturno, Couper Samuelson, McBride, Green and Ryan Freimann are executive producers, and Ryan Turek is overseeing the project for Blumhouse.

See the new teaser below.

All the 'Halloween' Movies, Ranked From Worst to Best (Photos)

  • Halloween movies ranked
  • Dimension Films
  • Dimension Films
  • Dimension Films
  • Magnum Pictures
  • Dimension Films
  • Universal
  • Trancas Films
  • Dimension Films
  • Michael Myers Halloween Universal
  • Dimension Films
  • Columbia Pictures
1 of 13

How does 2018’s “Halloween” rank among its predecessors?

When John Carpenter made the original “Halloween” in 1978, it was just another in a long line of low-budget horror movies. But the blockbuster about a masked killer murdering babysitters made “Halloween” a cultural institution, spawning legions of imitators and codifying the slasher genre as we still know it. Let’s look back at all of these classic (and not so classic) films in the franchise.

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE