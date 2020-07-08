Jamie Lee Curtis Pleads ‘Let Him Burn’ in First ‘Halloween Kills’ Teaser (Video)

After 2018’s “Halloween” reboot, fans were wondering how Michael Myers would rebound again. Well, the first teaser for its sequel, “Halloween Kills,” gives us a glimpse at how he’s still alive.

In the teaser, released after Universal’s announcement that the film’s release would be pushed from Oct. 16 of this year till next October, Jamie Lee Curtis’ Laurie Strode is sitting with her daughter Karen (Judy Greer) and grandchild Allyson (Andi Matichak) in the bed of a pickup truck, very injured from what has just transpired. They see ambulances rushing in the direction they are coming from, pleading with the first responders to “let him burn.”

Executive producer John Carpenter, who directed and scored the original, took to Twitter following the release date announcement to express his heartbreak over needing to push the film. The third film in the rebooted franchise, “Halloween Ends,” will now open Oct. 14, 2022

Also Read: Jamie Lee Curtis Is Definitely Not Having a Bloody Good Time in First Look at 'Halloween Kills' (Video)

“If we release it in October of this year as planned, we have to face the reality that the film would be consumed in a compromised theatrical experience,” he said. “After weighing our options, we have chosen to push the film’s theatrical release by one year. On top of a traditional release, Universal has agreed to an IMAX presentation of the film in October 2021. We are sound mixing with one of the greatest design teams that can slash, scream and creep their way under your skin. We’re going to have time to complete the film with the quality that fans deserve.”

Curtis reprises her role as Laurie Strode fighting off Michael Myers in “Halloween Kills” and “Halloween Ends,” and the films are directed by David Gordon Green based on Carpenter’s original slasher movie classic. The second film “Kills” is written by Scott Teems & Danny McBride and Green based on characters created by Carpenter and Debra Hill and is produced by Malek Akkad, Jason Blum and Bill Block. The executive producers are Carpenter, Curtis, McBride, Green and Ryan Freimann.

Also Read: Universal Shifts Blumhouse's 'Halloween' Sequel and 'The Forever Purge' to 2021

The third film “Ends” is written by Green, McBride, Paul Brad Logan and Chris Bernier. Carpenter, Curtis, Jeanette Volturno, Couper Samuelson, McBride, Green and Ryan Freimann are executive producers, and Ryan Turek is overseeing the project for Blumhouse.

See the new teaser below.