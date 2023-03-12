In a very expected turn of events, Jamie Lee Curtis has proved to be more than just a good sport following Chloe Fineman’s recent “Saturday Night Live” impersonation of the Academy Award nominated actress.

“Well… @chloeiscrazy Mommy thinks you are funny AF! XO” Curtis posted on Instagram alongside a photo of “SNL’s” re-creation of Curtis’ memorable red gown worn to the 2023 SAG Awards in February.

In this weekend’s Oscars Red Carpet Cold Open on “SNL,” Fineman parodied Curtis’ down-to-earth attitude — she’s wearing “Kirkland by Costco” to the awards ceremony — as well as her unparalleled enthusiasm of this year’s nominees, praising “Tár” as “iconic, vivacious, carnivorous [and] queer” as well as “hands down the funniest movie of the year.”

Curtis also riffed on the sketch’s parody of her self-appointed bedtime, as Fineman exited the carpet and headed home instead of going to the ceremony, saying “it’s way past mommy’s bed time.”

The cold open teased the “Everything Everywhere All at Once” actress about declining the Academy Award nominees private dinner because it began at 7:30 p.m. “because mommy goes to bed early.”

“I am gonna just say this now as a taunt and as a suggestion. U2, do a matinee. Coldplay, do a matinee. What about a 12 noon concert, Coldplay? What about it?” Curtis suggested to The Hollywood Reporter at the Independent Spirit Awards. “Bruce Springsteen, do a f—ing matinee! You’re old! Why wouldn’t you let me come see you, Bruce Springsteen, in your glory days — pun intended — and do it at noon or one o’clock? Two o’clock! Two o’clock matinee!”