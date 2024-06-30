Rep. Jamie Raskin Admits Democrats Are ‘Having a Serious Conversation About What to Do’ After Biden’s Terrible Debate | Video

The Democratic Party will be unified “regardless of what President Biden decides” about his role in the 2024 election, Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin told MSNBC’s Ali Velshi on Sunday. But he admitted that following Joe Biden’s showing in Thursday’s debate against Donald Trump, “Obviously there was a big problem with Joe Biden’s debate performance, and there’s also just a tremendous reservoir of affection and love for Joe Biden in our party. And so this makes it a difficult situation for everybody.”

The result, the ranking House Oversight Committee member continued, is that “very honest and serious and rigorous conversations” are happening up and down the party. “I mean, if you compare that to the non-existent dialogue and conversation that took place in the Republican Party after Donald Trump’s criminal conviction on 34 counts, it’s remarkable, and so we’re having a serious conversation about what to do.”

“One thing I can tell you is that regardless of what President Biden decides, our party is going to be unified and our party also needs him at the very center of our deliberations and our campaign,” Raskin continued. “And so whether he’s the candidate or someone else is the candidate, he is going to be the keynote speaker at our convention.”

“He will be the figure that we rally around to move forward and beat the forces of authoritarianism and reaction in the country,” Raskin added.

Biden’s performance at the debate has been the subject of intense scrutiny that began during the debate itself. On Friday, President Obama tweeted, “Bad debate nights happen. Trust me, I know. But this election is still a choice between someone who has fought for ordinary folks his entire life and someone who only cares about himself. Between someone who tells the truth; who knows right from wrong and will give it to the American people straight — and someone who lies through his teeth for his own benefit.”

Biden defended his performance at a North Carolina rally on Friday. He said in part, “I don’t speak as smoothly as I used to. But I know what I do know. I know how to tell the truth. I know right from wrong. And I know how to do this job. I know how to get things done.”

Still, voters appear to have lost some confidence in Biden’s ability to lead the country. In a CBS News poll published Sunday, 72% of registered voters who responded said they believe Biden does not have the mental or cognitive health to run for president.