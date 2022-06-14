The House committee investigating the circumstances surrounding the Capitol riots has postponed its Wednesday hearing, citing technical issues. Committee member Rep. Zoe Lofgren said Tuesday it was not “a big deal.”

The next hearing will take place Thursday as scheduled.

Committee member Rep. Pete Aguilar echoed Lofgren’s sentiments, telling reporters that the hearing schedule has “always been fluid” and will allow viewers “the time and space to digest” the information presented.

“There’s no big deal,” Lofgren said. ” But I’ll tell you the putting together the video and exhibits is an exhausting exercise for our very small video staff. So we’re trying to — we were going to have 1-2-3 in one week and it’s just it’s too much to put it all together. So we’re trying to give them a little room to do their technical work, is mainly it.”

Wednesday’s hearing topic was going to focus on then-President Donald Trump’s intentions to replacing acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen with the Department of Justice’s lawyer Jeffrey Clark, who supported his false claims of election fraud. Rosen was expected to testify at the hearing, which will be moved to another day, along with former acting Deputy Attorney General Richard Donoghue and Steve Engel, former assistant attorney general for the Office of Legal Counsel.

The subject for Thursday will remain centered on Trump’s efforts to pressure former Vice President Mike Pence to deny certifying the results of the 2020 presidential election.