Jane Campion Slammed for Venus and Serena Williams Callout in Critics Choice Acceptance Speech (Video)

Jane Campion took home the Critics Choice award for Best Director for her work on “The Power of the Dog.” But some fans weren’t too pleased with part of her acceptance speech, in which she compared her struggles to those of Venus and Serena Williams.

When Campion took the stage to accept her award Sunday night, she first poked fun at the fact that she was the only female nominee, as has become fairly common over the years. But then, she spoke to the Williams sisters directly, who were at the show in support of “King Richard,” the movie telling the story of their father and childhood.

“I give my love out to my fellow — the guys. The nominees,” Campion said with a laugh. “And you know, Serena and Venus, you are such marvels. However, you do not play against the guys like I have to.”

The camera then immediately went to Venus Williams, who looked visibly surprised at the comment. “Venus’ face says it all,” one person tweeted.

Venus' face says it all.

Between Sunday night and Monday morning, Campion’s comments drew widespread criticism, with some dubbing it “cringe commentary” and “unnecessary, petty & ugly.”

“Jane Campion, how exactly does diminishing and stomping all over the constant misogynoir Venus and Serena face help you, a white woman, climb the ladder…how ugly and privileged of you,” one person tweeted.

Another called out that the Williams sisters have indeed played against men before, having competed in mixed doubles tournaments.

“She’s really playing on Venus + Serena Williams’ names when they’ve both won multiple grand slams in mixed doubles—aka against ‘the guys,'” they said. “Lol @ a white woman trying to undercut the achievements of two of the greatest players of all time and she couldn’t even get the facts right.”

She’s really playing on Venus + Serena Williams’ names when they’ve both won multiple grand slams in mixed doubles—aka against “the guys.” Lol @ a white woman trying to undercut the achievements of two of the greatest players of all time and she couldn’t even get the facts right https://t.co/enU1r0jfM1 — Leah says WEAR A MASK (@byleahjohnson) March 14, 2022

Jane Campion, how exactly does diminishing and stomping all over the constant misogynoir Venus and Serena face help you, a white woman, climb the ladder…how ugly and privileged of you.



I need some people to enjoy the sound of their own voices a little bit less.

Fuck Jane Campion and fuck everyone who laughed at her comment about Venus and Serena. There is literally nothing funny about a old white woman raising herself & her accomplishments up by stepping on black women & their accomplishments pic.twitter.com/ZiAgPIHLuE — angelfireeast (@angelfireeast24) March 14, 2022

White women centring themselves over Black women is so normalised



Jane Campion served Serena and Venus a backhand with her full chest



This was so unnecessary,petty &ugly. She couldn't achieve what they have with barriers faced in White Male dominated tennis sport

In one fell swoop she managed to 1) diminish the racism and sexism Venus and Serena faced from the beginning of their careers till now.

2) dismiss the blood, sweat and tears they've shed to EARN the awards and accolades they've received.

And for what purpose? To prop herself up? https://t.co/FoJ3rPb98Z — Carolyn Hinds Virtually @ SXSW 🇧🇧 (@CarrieCnh12) March 14, 2022

Jane Campion accepting her #CriticsChoiceAwards for best director… saying "Venus and Serena you're marvels but you don't have to compete against the men like I do."

What in the cringe commentary is this?



What in the cringe commentary is this? https://t.co/nH5s1YoDwU — Sharareh Drury (@shararehdrury) March 14, 2022