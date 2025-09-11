In October, Jane Fonda, Sanaa Lathan, Mark Ruffalo and more will star in a one-night-only benefit performance of “THIS IS CRAZY!,” a new play from “The Vagina Monologues” playwright Eve Ensler.

Taking place Oct. 6. at the Symphony Space in New York City, 100% of the proceeds from the performance will mark the start of National Mental Illness Awareness Week. All proceeds will be donated to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), in memory of Management 360 Partner Chris Huvane, who died by an apparent suicide in 2022.

Per the announcement, the play brings “together acclaimed artists for a series of monologues, each offering a raw, personal perspective on mental illness and the emotional and social complexity of the human experience.”

Marisa Tomei, Rosanna Arquette, Lois Smith, Rachel Hilson, Olivia Oguma, Colette McDermott, Derrick Delgado, Luke Ferrari, Doireann Mac Mahon, Clarence Maclin and Mohammad Saleem will also appear. Ensler will direct.

Tickets are on sale here. A second benefit performance of “THIS IS CRAZY!” will be held in Los Angeles some time in 2026.

Huvane was a respected entertainment manager whose clients included Margot Robbie, Julianne Moore, Zoey Deutch, Zach Braff, Margaret Qualley, Jensen Ackles, Henry Winkler and Chadwick Boseman.

The production was developed from the CAA’s philanthropic arm, the CAA Foundation to honor the Huvane’s memory. Ruth-Ann Huvane, mental health advocate, NAMI National Board Member and Huvane’s former sister-in-law, will serve as producer.

“We’re deeply grateful to V for bringing these powerful stories to the stage and for choosing NAMI as the beneficiary,” NAMI CEO Daniel H. Gillison, Jr. said in a statement. “At NAMI, we know how much storytelling can reduce stigma, inspire understanding, and create pathways to help and hope. The support from this production will strengthen our work to ensure that people affected by mental health conditions and their families get the care and community they deserve.”

“Chris was adored by all who had the honor of knowing him. He was outspoken about living with and battling depression for years before he died by suicide,” Ruth-Ann Huvane said in a statement. “His experience taught us the importance of providing help and support for people and families affected by mental illness. To honor the life and legacy of Chris, my family and I are committed to supporting NAMI’s mission to provide advocacy, education, support, and public awareness about mental illness. Thank you to NAMI, V, and the CAA Foundation for embarking on this journey to help pay tribute to our brother Chris.”

The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline is a free, 24/7 confidential service that can provide people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress, or those around them, with support, information and local resources. Simply dial 9-8-8.