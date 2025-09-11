Warner Bros. Hires Universal Pictures’ Gary Wordham as Film Production President

Warner Bros.’ motion picture group has hired Gary Wordham as its new president of physical production.

With 30 years of experience in film production, including the past 18 at Universal Pictures, Wordham will join Warner in October, reporting to studio chiefs Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy.

“Working in close partnership with filmmakers and studio leadership, he will help deliver films from across the Motion Picture Group, leading global day-to-day physical production operations, including postproduction and VFX,” De Luca and Abdy wrote in a memo to staff. “We are thrilled to have Gary join our team, and we hope you’ll join us in offering him a warm Warner Bros. welcome.”

At Universal, Wordham worked with filmmakers like Christopher Nolan on his Best Picture Oscar-winning “Oppenheimer” as well as his upcoming adaptation of Homer’s “The Odyssey.” He also worked with Jon M. Chu on his “Wicked” duology, the “Fast & Furious” franchise, and comedies like “Girls Trip” and “Bridesmaids.”

His work has taken him to productions shot in 10 U.S. states, four Canadian provinces, the Czech Republic, England, Italy, Thailand, Germany, the Canary Islands, Portugal, and Namibia, among others.

Wordham joins Warner Bros. as it is in the middle of a box office hot streak as the first studio to release seven consecutive films with domestic opening weekend totals of at least $40 million. Among the films in development that Wordham will oversee include DC Studios’ “Clayface” as well as Legendary’s “Dune: Part Three” and “Godzilla x Kong: Supernova.”

Wordham’s hiring was first reported by Variety.