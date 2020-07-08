NBC is reviving the quiz show “Weakest Link” with “Hollywood Game Night’s” Jane Lynch set to take over as host, the network announced Wednesday.

The new version of “Weakest Link” will “deliver the fast-paced and quick-witted pillars of the original British format created by the BBC with a few modern twists,” according to the network. The hybrid game show sees contestants answer general knowledge questions to bank prize money across multiple rounds, with contestants voting out the “weakest link” at the end of each round.

“I’ve been a longtime fan of this game-changing quiz show since it first debuted,” said Lynch, who will also executive produce. “Each time the phrase ‘You are the Weakest Link. Goodbye.’ passes my lips, it will be with great reverence and delight.”

The original “Weakest Link,” an import from the British format distributed by BBC Studios, ran on NBC for two seasons starting in 2001 before later moving into syndication. The first season, hosted by Anne Robinson of the original British version, averaged nearly 13 million viewers. Production on the 13-episode new season is set to being later this year.

“‘Weakest Link’ became an instant fan-favorite when it first aired on our network, and we are excited to bring a fresh, new take to the timeless format,” said Meredith Ahr, President, Reality and Alternative Group, NBC Entertainment. “Jane Lynch has been a beloved staple in our NBC family for years, and her sharp wit and engaging personality will be the perfect match for this highly entertaining game show.”

“‘Weakest Link’ is an iconic format that BBC Studios has distributed across the globe for the past two decades, capturing audiences and earning a place in pop culture history,” said Matt Forde, Managing Director, International Production & Formats, BBC Studios. “Our Los Angeles production arm is proud to partner with NBC to bring the fastest and fiercest game show on TV back to America, and Jane Lynch is the ideal host to bring her own signature brand of fearless comedy to this fresh version of ‘Weakest Link.'”

The revival is being produced by BBC Studios in association with Universal Television Alternative Studio. Ryan O’Dowd will serve as executive producer for BBC Studios. Stuart Krasnow, who executive produced the original NBC run, will return in the same role and also serve as showrunner.