Janelle Monae Horror Film ‘Antebellum’ Scraps August Release

Lionsgate has removed Janelle Monáe’s upcoming horror movie “Antebellum” from the release calendar, according to an individual with knowledge of the project. The film was originally set to be released theatrically on Aug. 21.

The film’s release is currently unset. The move is not surprising given the fact that California’s movie theaters, bars, indoor restaurants, wineries and museums are currently closed due to the “alarming” spread of COVID-19.

In “Antebellum,” Monáe plays a renowned author giving a lecture about why women are the future. But she finds out her time might be up when fate chooses her to confront the reality of America’s haunting past. Split between modern times and the Civil War-era slavery period in the South, Monáe finds herself trapped in a horrifying reality and must uncover the mind-bending mystery before it’s too late. Her mind will be transported back in time to come face to face with her ancestors and the dark history of slavery.

“Antebellum” comes from the producers of “Get Out” and “Us” and is directed by Gerard Bush and Christopher Renz, under the moniker Bush+Renz.

Monáe stars with Marque Richardson II, Eric Lang, Jack Huston, Kiersey Clemons, Tongayi Chirisa, Gabourey Sidibe, Rob Aramayo, Lily Cowles, and Jena Malone.

Bush+Renz also produced the film with Raymond Mansfield, Sean McKittrick, Zev Foreman, Lezlie Wills.