Janet Jackson is getting candid about her famous family in the new trailer for her Lifetime and A&E documentary “Janet.”

The video shows the superstar singer discussing her childhood, some of the challenges she’s faced, and the fallout from child molestation accusations against her late brother Michael Jackson.

An interviewer asks Janet if the accusations against Michael affected her career. She responds, “Yeah. Guilty by association, ’cause that’s what they call it, right.”

Michael was accused of molestation by a 13-year-old boy in 2003, at his Neverland Ranch in Los Olivos, Calif. After a highly publicized trial, the entertainer was acquitted of all charges related to the allegations in June 2005.

In another part of the trailer, Janet asks her mother Katherine Jackson how she feels about discussing Michael. “I can’t,” Mrs. Jackson says before she is shown tearing up.

The video also shows the 55-year-old “Control” singer returning to her childhood neighborhood in Gary, Indiana. After her older brothers formed The Jackson 5 and became international stars, Janet says she felt left out.

“There were times when I just didn’t understand where I actually fit in,” she explains.

The trailer includes interviews with some of Janet’s former flames, including Jermaine Dupri and A Tribe Called Quest frontman Q-Tip, as well as her friends Missy Elliott, Whoopi Goldberg, Mariah Carey, Regina King, Tyler Perry, Samuel L. Jackson, and others.

“Janet” is timed to coincide with the 40th anniversary of Jackson’s debut album “Janet Jackson,” which was released in 1982 by A&M Records. The four-hour authorized documentary includes archival footage and home videos.

The movie is produced for Lifetime and sister network A&E by Workerbee (a Banijay UK company) and co-produced by AEC (Associated Entertainment Corporation). Rick Murray executive produces for Workerbee. Ben Hirsch serves as Director. Brie Miranda Bryant serves as executive producer for A+E networks. Janet Jackson and Randy Jackson are also producers.

“Janet” will simulcast over two nights on Lifetime and A&E starting Friday, Jan. 28 at 8/7c.