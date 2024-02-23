Japanese Anime Producer Behind ‘Suzume’ and ‘Your Name’ Arrested for Child Pornography

Koichiro Ito is accused of asking a 15-year-old girl to send him nude photos in September 2021, according to Mainichi

Koichiro Ito the Japanese anime producer behind “Your Name” and “Suzume” among other films, was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of soliciting child pornography.

According to Mainichi Shimbun Ito, 52, is accused of asking a 15-year-old girl he met online to send nude selfies to him in September 2021. Police said Ito knew the girl was underage, and that he confessed, “I had a similar exchange with another person, so I can’t remember if it was this girl or not,” according to the outlet.

Police are still searching for other potential victims.

According to reports, Ito paid the girl 12,500 yen for the photos, a violation of Japan’s Child Prostitution and Pornography Prohibition Act. Authorities were investigating a separate child prostitution case when Ito’s name surfaced during that process.

Ito has worked in the Japanese film industry for almost two decades. His credits also include “The Garden of Words,” “Weathering with You,” and “Modern Love Tokyo.”

