Former senior Trump adviser Jared Kushner didn’t fully commit to work for a second Trump term in the White House should the opportunity come to pass.

Kushner appeared on Fox News’ Wednesday segment of “America’s Newsroom” to promote his new autobiography “Breaking History: A White House Memoir.” During his interview, the topics of Biden’s forgiving student debt and unfinished tasks from Kushner’s White House tenure came up. He mentioned the incomplete border wall construction and Trump’s strategy toward immigration more broadly.

At the end of the interview (about an hour and 28 minutes into the segment), Bill Hemmer got two more questions in about a potential future Trump campaign, asking Kushner if he knows when Trump will decide to run again or not.

“With Trump you never know, he decides when he decides,” Kushner said.

Hemmer said he understood, and he asked Kushner again if he knew if Trump is planning to run for another term.

“I don’t know,” Kushner responded.

Hemmer then asked if Kushner would work for Trump should he decide to run for president in 2024.

“Working for him was an honor,” Kushner began. “I write in the book about how it was a different experience. I’m very proud of the things I got done. It’s a big toll working in Washington. I don’t want people who are from the private sector to be scared to go to Washington, I think that that’s what our founders wanted.

“They wanted people to leave their farm, go and serve and then go back to their farm.” Kushner continued. “It takes a big toll, but you can get a lot of things done.”

“So that’s a maybe?” Hemmer interrupted. Kushner promised he would answer the question.

“We need not the career political class who’ve been doing this for 30 years. We need people with different perspectives, outsider approaches, people with real life business experience coming to Washington,” he said. “That’s what Trump did. He brought a lot of people like him, but now he’s got a lot of very qualified people with him who I think could help him do things in ways he didn’t have in the beginning of his first term.”

“So for me right now, I’m enjoying my life in the private sector and loving the time with my kids,” Kusnher concluded.