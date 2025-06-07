Jared Leto Denies Report of Inappropriate Sexual Conduct Allegations by 9 Women

Nine women have accused Leto of inappropriate conduct in an exposé published by Air Mail, including a strong denial from unnamed reps for the actor and 30 Seconds to Mars frontman.

Some of the women noted in the Graydon Carter-backed weekly newsletter’s Saturday report say they were underage when the actor allegedly engaged in sexually charged conversations or made forceful advances on them. U.S.-based spokespeople for Leto did not immediately return messages seeking comment.

Rumors about Leto’s behavior toward young and underage women go back to at least 2005, when the New York Post published a story that began, “Jared Leto likes ’em young.” The actor was allegedly caught hitting on teen models staying at the Maritime Hotel.

One woman Clavarino spoke to said Leto asked for her number when she was 16. He called her days later. “I don’t know if he was on drugs or what … It was the weirdest, grossest voice … [But] for me, it’s Jared, you know? … And the conversations turned sexual. He’d ask things like, ‘Have you ever had a boyfriend? Have you ever [expletives]?”

Model Laura La Rue also said she had a similar experience with Leto when she was 16. “He asked how old I was. I said, ‘I’m 16. How old are you?” she explained. Leto was then 36.

A third woman explained she was 20 when she met Leto while out. “We ended up hooking up a little at the club,” she told the outlet, and “hung out a few times at his house, but he was weird. Look, I know some people are kinky, and that’s fine. But his kind of kink — it just didn’t feel right.”

The actor also allegedly threw parties in 2007 and 2008 and “recruited” young women to attend. “I was 18 the first time I went, and I was definitely not the youngest person there,” a woman told Clavarino. “The energy was all about getting the girls in the pool.”

In May Los Angeles-based DJ Allie Teilz shared a Facebook status from 2012 in her Instagram Stories. “Youre [sic] not really in L.A. until Jared Leto tries to force himself on you backstage … In a kilt … And a snow hat,” she wrote more than a decade ago.

“I was assaulted and traumatized by this creep when I was 17,” she wrote in another Instagram story. “He knew my age and didn’t care. What he did was predatory, terrifying and unacceptable.”

“Throwback to 2012, Jared Leto was a creep then … still a creep now, going on 15+ years of being Hollywood’s most persistent predator in a kilt.” And another: “29+ years of being a pedophile. when does this end? protect our girls 💗 #jaredleto,” she also wrote.

“Let me be clear,” Teilz wrote in another Instagram story. “What he’s done is not OK: the sheer volume of these cases—and how young some of these girls were, just 14, 15, 16—breaks my heart.”

Read the entire report at Air Mail.