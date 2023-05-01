Jared Leto has arrived to the 2023 Met Gala, and is outfit is definitely serving kibbles and bits realness.

Before scratching the surface of the red carpet for this year’s Met Ball Leto kept the head of his costume on, appearing as blue-eyed, all white cat. The evening’s theme honors the late and fashionably great Karl Lagerfeld, his contributions to the fashion Industry as well as the opening of The Costume Institute’s new spring exhibition, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.”

And what better way to pay tribute to Lagerfeld than to show up as the fashion designer’s beloved furry companion, Choupette.

Leto wasn’t the only feline to make to make a purring reveal on the carpet. Rapper and songstress Doja Cat came in a wearing silver, gem-studded dressed with kitty ears, sharp claws and a prosthetic cat face to seal the fit.

The Meta Ball started Monday night at 6:30 p.m. EST, with Vogue hosting the event for the third time in a row. La La Anthony, Derek Blasberg and Choe Fineman serving as livestream hosts. Emma Chamberlain is returning as Vogue’s special correspondent. The gala was held at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Take a look at Leto in all his friskiness.

Jared Leto in cat suit at 2023 Met Gala

