Jared Leto’s Golden Globes Fashion Blossoms With Online Fans: ‘Sonny and Cher’s Love Child’

There may have been no red carpet at the Golden Globes this year (thanks, COVID), but we still had our fair share of viral fashion moments — like Jared Leto’s oversized pink flower, which one Twitter user dubbed “the love child of Gucci and Carrie Bradshaw.”

The actor teased his Golden Globes look earlier on Sunday evening when he tweeted a photo of him wearing a cozy knit sweater. While many expected to find that casual look on camera tonight — especially given the lax, virtual nature of the awards show — Leto surprised viewers by showing up dressed in a tan suit and a totally unmissable flower brooch.

“If Jared Leto is not squirting people in the face with water out of that flower, we riot,” one fan tweeted. Meanwhile, journalist Matt Fowler referenced Leto’s upcoming role as Marvel’s Morbius by joking, “Jared Leto has a giant prank squirt flower on his lapel but I bet it shoots out blood because MORBIUS RESEARCH.”

Leto appeared virtually from Nevada, first during NBC’s Golden Globes pre-show with Jane Lynch to discuss his movie “The Little Things,” and then during the Best Supporting Actor category in which he was nominated. While he ultimately lost the award to Daniel Kaluuya, he definitely won the internet’s approval for his unparalleled style.

See more reactions to Leto’s flower below.

Jared Leto looks like the love child of Gucci designer Alessandro Michele and Carrie Bradshaw. It’s a look! #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/vb6p4SNR6m — Tony Bravo (@TonyBravoSF) March 1, 2021

Jared Leto will reportedly return as Young Pedro de Lara in Spiderman 3 pic.twitter.com/2RPGstpN6H — Change MdM (@changemdm) March 1, 2021

Jared Leto looks like Sonny and Cher‘s love child lol #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/i2C1r4JyHD — Saúl Alejandro (@SaulAlejandr00) March 1, 2021

Jared Leto looks like your aunt who wears too much perfume, and your uncle who slips you beer at family functions, merged into one person. pic.twitter.com/v9YhNPH5xC — Matt Fernandez (@FattMernandez) March 1, 2021

If Jared Leto is not squirting people in the face with water out of that flower, we riot. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/l344FDrn7H — Flea J (@EJ_Riv) March 1, 2021

Jared Leto is zooming in from Nevada, where he’s wearing a giant plastic flower on his jacket. Also: Jane Lynch called his movie ‘All The Little Things.’ So much chaos! pic.twitter.com/Z2uD6WEoIS — Ramin Setoodeh (@RaminSetoodeh) March 1, 2021

Jared Leto has a giant prank squirt flower on his lapel but I bet is shoots out blood because MORBIUS RESEARCH#GoldenGlobes — Matt Fowler (@TheMattFowler) March 1, 2021