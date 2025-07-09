Jasmine Crockett Says Podcast Appearances by Less ‘Vibrant’ Reps Hurt the Democratic Party: ‘Not Even Being Shady’ | Video

Rep. Jasmine Crockett believes that putting less “vibrant” members of the Democratic party on podcasts is hurting the left as a whole.

During a conversation on Wednesday’s “Hasan Minhaj Doesn’t Know” podcast, the Texas House Representative was shown a clip of Chuck Schumer and Maxine Waters at a press event. Minhaj said he “felt bad” for them and Crockett agreed that the party is not putting the right people in the right places.

“There is value to having leadership that understands who the players are on your team and making sure they’re playing their best positions,” she said. “Is this really Chuck’s space? Not necessarily. I think that he could have been very effective. They did have some senators that are a little more vibrant and it could have been him doing a press conference where he looks natural and basically saying ‘I thought that it made sense to send Senator Chris Murphy, to send Senator Cory Booker out so that they could go and represent for us.’ Then I think that you look more cohesive, you look more normal.”

The Democratic Party’s rush to fill up podcast appearances is another area Crockett admitted they are well behind on compared to the Republican party. Again, she points to not getting the best people for the job on those appearances.

“I get that you’re like ‘Ok, we’re probably in about the 1970s when it comes to where we are on comms and the Republicans are like 2030.’ So we’re trying to catch up but I’m like not everybody goes on the podcast,” she said. “It’s not even being shady, it’s just being honest about the type of communication. You don’t go on a podcast and then sound like you’re on CNN or MSNBC.”

Minhaj agreed that the political game had changed and the party should be putting their people in the places they can best succeed.

Watch the full conversation between Crockett and Minhaj in the video above. You can listen to the full “Hasan Minhaj Doesn’t Know” episode here.

