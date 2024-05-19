Rep. Jasmine Crockett and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene had a war of words on Thursday after Greene commented that Crockett’s “fake eyelashes” were “messing up what you’re reading” during a committee hearing. On Sunday, Jake Tapper asked Crockett if she has any regrets about her reply, to which she assured him she absolutely does not.

“Here’s the thing,” Crockett said. “I signed up to be a member of Congress. That didn’t mean that I was supposed to walk into a position where I’m going to walk in and be disrespected. It’s already a hostile work environment being there, and we do have rules.”

She said that she felt Greene’s comments were racist and added that what happened with Greene is indicative of a widespread problem throughout the far-right “Make America Great Again” Trump-led members of Congress. “The problem with MAGA is that MAGA does not respect rules, nor do they respect the law,” Crockett explained. “That is exactly why they’re all running up to Trump’s trial.”

“Because he’s in trouble not because of some big conspiracy by the Biden administration, he’s in trouble because he fails to respect the law,” she continued. “The reason that the Supreme Court right now is debating whether or not Trump can commit crimes or any president can commit crimes and then be let off is because they have no respect for law.”

“The party of law and order is gone at this point in time,” Crockett concluded.

The House Oversight Committee panel had gathered on Thursday to discuss contempt proceedings against Attorney General Merrick Garland when the verbal scuffle broke out. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez jumped in to defend Crockett, who later commented on someone’s “bleach blonde, bad built, butch body” without directly naming Greene.

TAPPER: “Do you think her going after your eyelashes, that that, in itself, is racist?



CROCKETT: “I think her specifically doing it to me, yes, that was the intent.” pic.twitter.com/MDNWCWMaYQ — State of the Union (@CNNSOTU) May 19, 2024

