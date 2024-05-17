Things got heated during a House committee hearing this week, between Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene, AOC and Jasmine Crockett. But, come Friday morning, the ladies of “The View” were cracking up at some of the words that were said, including Crockett’s thrashing of MTG.

During the hearing, Greene insulting Crockett, saying “I think your fake eyelashes are messing up what you’re reading.” AOC was quick to jump to Crockett’s defense, scorching “baby girl” Greene for making things personal. But, Crockett made sure to eventually clap back on her own.

After the committee moved to strike the more personal attacks from the record, Crockett took her opening to dig at Greene, in “clarifying” what the committee wanted.

“Just to better understand your ruling, if someone on this committee starts talking about somebody’s bleach blonde, bad-built, butch body, that would not be engaging in personalities, correct?” she said.

As the clip finished playing, the hosts of “The View” simply cracked up, before Joy Behar took a moment to “give props” to Crockett for the comeback.

“She is now the poet laureate of the American — beach blonde, bad-built, butch body,” Behar repeated back. “That is what you call alliteration in the grammar world. What is this, junior high or congress?”

On that note, the women launched into their actual criticisms of the debacle, though mostly aiming them at Marjorie Taylor Greene for picking the fight.

“It shows just the utter dysfunction of this congress, and the waste of our taxpayer dollars,” Sunny Hostin said. “I mean I’ve just never seen anything like it. You see people like a Marjorie Taylor Greene who is just unfit for office. She’s unfit! She lacks the decorum.”

HOUSE COMMITTEE MEETING ERUPTS IN CHAOS: After Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene criticized the appearance of Democratic lawmaker Rep. Jasmine Crockett during a hearing Thursday night, the co-hosts weigh in on decorum in Congress. https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/Q9YECacIQ5 — The View (@TheView) May 17, 2024

You can watch the full conversation from “The View” in the video above.