‘The View’ Host Joy Behar Suggests Trump Pick Marjorie Taylor Greene for VP: ‘That’ll Keep Comedians in Business for 4 Years’

“I think he’s gonna choose either a woman or a Black man,” Alyssa Farah Griffin says

As the 2024 election creeps closer and closer, one of the big questions is who Donald Trump will choose as his running mate. And for “The View” host Joy Behar, the choice should be Marjorie Taylor Greene — but only because it would provide comedians with a steady diet of material.

The women of the ABC talk show actually had quite a few guesses on Thursday morning, after moderator Whoopi Goldberg set up the topic by noting that Elise Stefanik is rumored to be on Trump’s shortlist for the job. But Behar wasn’t on board with that idea.

“If he has a sense of humor, he’ll pick Marjorie Taylor Greene,” she said, earning audible “oohs” from the audience. “That’ll keep comedians in business for four years.”

Alyssa Farah Griffin was quick to dismiss that idea, arguing that Trump will likely have some actual strategy behind who he picks.

“He is running to stay out of jail, so he actually wants to win. So I think he’s gonna choose either a woman or a Black man,” she asserted. “Because he knows he needs women who are turned off by abortion, Tim Scott is on the shortlist — “

At that, host Sunny Hostin chimed in to disagree, saying that “I don’t think [Trump’s] base likes Black people that much.”

The women largely agreed that Stefanik makes sense for Trump, given their history working together, though Sara Haines did disagree. The host conceded that Trump will likely pick a woman, but suspects it will be a woman who’s a governor.

“I don’t think he’s checkin’ on the House. Like, honestly, Marjorie Taylor Greene and Elis Stefanik are gonna have to go do something else,” Haines said.

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.

