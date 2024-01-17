Ana Navarro was none too pleased Wednesday morning on “The View,” when Vice President Kamala Harris was effectively played off in the middle of what she was saying. So, the ABC host called it out.

Harris spent most of the show at the table, explaining why she’s devoted to being out on the road to campaign for President Biden’s re-election, and advocating for the president. In her final segment though, Harris was asked for her thoughts on the current restrictions on women’s reproductive rights in the country.

As the vice president mourned the reversal of Roe v. Wade and elaborated on the consequences, the typical bumper music of “The View” started up, indicating that the show was going to its final commercial break imminently.

“Are you playing music over the Vice President?!” Navarro could be heard asking incredulously.

For her part, Harris simply sped up what she was saying, finished her point and allowed moderator Whoopi Goldberg to send the show to break. Of course, Harris did have a chuckle at Navarro’s upset on her behalf.

Of course, it’s worth noting that this is not the first time the show has had to cue music to wrap conversations up, and often happens to the hosts themselves. In the heat of a few discussions, it has caused frustration then too, but it happens nonetheless.

You can watch the moment the music kicked in, along with Harris’ full answer, in the video below.

.@VP Kamala Harris to @TheView: "In this year of our Lord, 2024, the government should not be telling women what to do with their bodies, and so it's that basic." https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/5qxsDwDOQZ — The View (@TheView) January 17, 2024

“The View” airs at 11 a.m. ET weekdays on ABC.