Jasmine Crockett Rebuts Texas Governor, Says Dems Breaking Quorum to Stop Gerrymandering Are ‘More Texan and More American’ | Video

Texas Democratic House member Jasmine Crockett didn’t hold back on Monday while discussing the state’s governor and his party’s new gerrymandering scheme.

Republicans in Texas are attempting to redraw the state’s federal congressional districts, in order to eliminate 5 districts currently represented by Democrats. The plan is specifically to prevent Democrats from retaking congress next year even if the majority of American voters reject Republicans in the 2026 midterms, which at the moment looks very likely given how unpopular GOP policies are.

Texas Republicans did this same mid-decade gerrymandering scheme in 2003 for exactly the same reasons. Just like then, Democratic state representatives have fled the state in order to prevent a legislative quorum so that Republicans can’t pass the redistricting bill. So it is that on Monday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott went on Jake Tapper’s CNN show, where among other things he said those Democrats are weaklings, cowardly and “anti-Texan.”

Later, Tapper had Crockett on the show, where he asked her about Abbott’s comments,

“The only weakling in this equation is the governor himself. It’s not Texans that elected the governor to the governor’s mansion that asked him to do this. It is the criminal that is currently serving in the White House that begs for him to do this,” Crockett said. “So let me tell you something. I can guarantee you that Gene Wu’s district has not called in and said that he is not representing them or their voices. In fact, it’s just the opposite.”

Crockett added, “I know that my governor may not have practiced law too recently, but I would like to inform him, if he cares to know, that our Texas Constitution specifically provides for being able to break quorum. That is in our constitution. So as far as I’m concerned, these folks that decided that they were going to break quorum are more Texan and more American than the governor and the President himself.”

