Jasmine Crockett Says We Need Daily Briefings to Prevent ‘Idiots’ Trump and Musk From Lining Billionaires’ Pockets | Video

Jasmine Crockett was asked by MSNBC’s Chris Hayes what resistance could look like for Americans and politicians in the midst of President Donald Trump’s government shakeups, and she was quick with an answer: a “daily briefing” of facts.

The congresswoman told the “All In with Chris Hayes” host that the current situation reminds her of the pandemic. The Democratic representative recalled how officials would tune into daily briefings with experts about what was really going on with COVID instead of believing Trump’s lies about “injecting ourselves with bleach.” She also compared the state of affairs at the time to having a “shadow president.” Crockett collated the pandemic-era to now, and added she thought Trump and Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt would continue to just “spew lies upon lies upon lies.”

“The only mission Donald Trump has is making sure that he can line his pockets, line Elon’s pockets and any other billionaire all at our expense,” Crockett said as she talked about how the governmental budget cuts would affect everyone. “It’s not going to be just the people you dislike that are going to miss out on their Medicare or their social security.”

You can watch the “All In With Chris Hayes” clip below:

“This is nothing more than a money grab,” Crockett added. “He’s not out there trying to save money for the American people. That’s not what he’s doing. He’s lining his pockets and at the same time, he’s outraging people who don’t know exactly how we spend our money, and how it benefits us to make sure that things like HIV and AIDS doesn’t become the worldwide pandemic it used to be. We need people that are experts, not idiots that play on Fox News or play on the internet.”

Since Trump took office last month, he and Elon Musk, along with the latter’s DOGE have made sweeping rounds of cuts to various federal agencies. The result has been the immediate termination of officials in essential departments like the National Nuclear Security Administration and the Federal Aviation Administration. Agencies like USAID have also experienced mass cuts as well as budget freezes.

“I think there’s things that we can do. We can just maybe decided on what days we’re going to have transportation, and maybe we can pull on [former] Secretary Buttigieg to come through and say, ‘This is the day that I will pick up and I will talk about what’s happening at FAA,’” Crockett suggested as she spoke further about acts of resistance. “I think we’ll also have to start having some field hearings. We’ve got to go into their territory. We’ve got to explain to people in rural America, the reason that you don’t have hospitals is because of their policies. The reasons you’re not going to have schools is because of their policies.

“The reason that you had access to more jobs, more healthcare, as well as the next level of farming, was because Democrats were the ones that wanted to make sure that you can have broadband access,” Crockett continued. “We’ve got to start having the conversations instead of seeding the territory, because the reality is right now they’re trying to cut SNAP benefits. You know who uses more SNAP benefits more than anybody else? It’s rural America, it’s not urban America. We have a story for every single person who’s not a billionaire in this country, and it’s time for us to tell it.”

You can watch the full interview in the video above.