Jason Alexander is imploring people to watch the upcoming Jan. 6 committee hearings, which will begin airing Thursday in primetime.

In a video message on Wednesday, he told viewers that, should they choose to tune in, they won’t have a hard time finding a network airing it — kind of like “Seinfeld.”

“It’s an important story, because until we know the end of it, it’s a story that could happen again. It’s too frightening a story to let that happen,” Alexander said of the hearings, adding that everyone should watch “regardless of your party affiliation or what you think you do or don’t know about the story, no matter how much you want it to just go away.

“It won’t go away until we understand it fully. It’s the least we can do,” he continued. “So, please gather your friends. Gather your family. Gather your community. Tell them to tune in. Any major network…It’ll be all over the airways. You can’t miss it, really. It’s kind of like ‘Seinfeld’ in that way.”

A message from @IJasonAlexander regarding the January 6 hearings. Serenity now! pic.twitter.com/2TUMsI8Yjv — MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) June 8, 2022

“Seinfeld” originally aired from July 1989 to May 1998. Fans still enjoy the series on streaming and on cable to this day, as the nine-season, 180-episode library continues to run in syndication. The series has made billions of dollars running in syndication over the more than two decades since the finale.

In 2019, Paramount Global acquired the cable syndication rights to “Seinfeld” from TBS, and the series began airing on Comedy Central last October.

At the end of Wednesday’s video message, Alexander suggested that, for now, audiences set aside more lighthearted television fare in favor of these historic hearings.

“Once we do know the end of the story, maybe then we can go back to laughing and comedy and finding the funny in things,” he said. “But for now, let’s do this together.”