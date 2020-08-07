Jason Bateman to Direct Adaptation of Audiobook ‘Superworld’ With ‘Game Night’ Writer

Warner Bros. picked up the rights to the story by Gus Krieger

| August 7, 2020 @ 3:09 PM
Jason Bateman

Getty Images

Jason Bateman is teaming up with his writer from the 2018 comedy “Game Night” and will direct a movie based on a superhero audiobook called “Superworld,” an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap.

Warner Bros. acquired the rights to the recently released Audible Original that’s set in 2038 when everyone on Earth has superpowers, except for one man who may hold the fate of humanity in his hands.

“Superworld” will be based on the audiobook story by Gus Krieger. Bateman will direct the film adaptation and Mark Perez will adapt the screenplay.

Also Read: Jason Bateman in Talks to Direct 'Shut In' for New Line Cinema

Bateman will also produce through his Aggregate Film banner. Anonymous Content’s David Kanter and Joff Okin will also produce.

The “Ozark” star has been a hot commodity of late — he’s also attached to direct an untitled film at Netflix with John Cena that Perez is also slated to write. He’ll also direct “Shut In” for New Line Cinema, recently joined a Millie Bobby Brown project at Netflix as a producer and is also in talks to direct “Here Comes the Flood,” another thriller at Netflix.

Jason Bateman is represented by CAA, Lighthouse Entertainment and Hansen Jacobson. Perez is represented by ICM Partners and Hansen Jacobson.

THR first reported the news of the project.

Emmy Nominations 2020: Snubs and Surprises, From Bob Odenkirk to Baby Yoda (Photos)

  • Emmy nominations 2020 snubs and surprises
  • What We Do In the Shadows FX
  • Mandalorian Disney+
  • AMC
  • Handmaid's Tale Hulu
  • Euphoria HBO
  • Big Little Lies HBO
  • Night Angel Masked Singer kandi burruss Fox
  • westworld season 3 hbo are dolores and maeve dead HBO
  • Unbelievable-Kaitlyn-Dever Netflix
1 of 10

“Better Call Saul” and “The Handmaid’s Tale” leads miss out, while “What We Do in the Shadows” sneaks in

Between Elisabeth Moss and Bob Odenkirk getting pushed out of their respective categories and an unexpected nomination for "What We Do in the Shadows," Tuesday's Emmy nominations announcement came with more than its share of surprises.

View In Gallery

Related Content

The essential source
for entertainment insiders

Sign up for your
FREE TRIAL!

GO PRO NO THANKS