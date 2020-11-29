Jason Blum Tests Positive for COVID-19 a Week After His Children Did

Film producer and founder of Blumhouse Productions, Jason Blum, says he has tested positive for COVID-19, just a week after announcing that both of his kids had it.

“Tested positive. It’s Coronamania at my house. Symptoms mild so far but will keep ya’ll posted,” he tweeted Sunday night.

It was just nine days ago that the “Freaky” and “The BlacKkKlansman” producer let followers on social media in on the unfortunate family news that both of his children had contracted COVID-19. Although he said that he and his wife were OK at the time, the family was quarantining.

The following day he gave an update, writing, “So far so good in the house of Covid. I mean talk about scary. We were outside and our friends drove by us and they rolled up their windows!! We may as well be possessed!”

Also Read: LA County Implements 'Targeted' Safer-at-Home Order Amid COVID Surge

Blum’s news on Sunday comes on amid a bad turn for Los Angeles County, prompting the county to put into effect a new “targeted” safer-at-home order that will go into effect on Monday. The new order, which is significantly less restrictive than earlier lockdowns in the spring, will last for three weeks through Dec. 20. L.A. County reported 5,014 new COVID-19 cases and 16 new deaths, bringing the county’s total confirmed cases to 395,842, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Health.

Public health officials say that 2,049 people are currently hospitalized with the virus, of which 24% are in the intensive care unit.