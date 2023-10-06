Jason Derulo has dismissed the claims that he expected Emaza Gibson, a female artist on his label, to have sex with him as “completely false” on Friday.

“These claims are completely false and hurtful,” the statement shared by Derulo’s rep with People, read. “I stand against all forms of harassment and remain committed to supporting people chasing their dreams. I strive to live my life in a positively-impacting way, so I am deeply offended by these defamatory allegations.”

In response to Derulo’s statement Gibson’s attorney, Ron Zambrano told TheWrap via email, “If Derulo truly remained supportive of anyone following their dreams, he would acknowledge the pain and suffering he caused Emaza and aim to be a better person.”

Continued Zambrano, “He should be offended by these allegations, as should everyone, including his fans. Emaza is certainly offended by his dismissive attitude. The entire music industry is due for a #MeToo movement. This sort of conduct is pervasive but it takes brave people like Emaza to come out of the shadows and share their stories to finally bring an end to this shameful behavior.”

Gibson, who Derulo signed to his Future History label in 2021, also alleged intimidation, violence, illegal retaliatory termination and breach of contract in the suit, which was filed Thursday, in Los Angeles County Superior Court.

The suit also names Derulo’s manager Frank Harris, Atlantic Recording Corporation, RCA Records and Future History, Inc.

On Thursday, Zambrano that Derulo engaged in “sexual advances” that were “outrageous and illegal.”

He also alleged that record label staffers were complicit with Derulo: “Executives knew of Derulo’s behavior without a care. No one should have to suffer through such treatment by their employer, and in this case, by someone who preyed on the plaintiff’s vulnerabilities and desire to succeed, then just threw her away like garbage when he didn’t get his way.”