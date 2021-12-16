Jason Hitch, ’90 Day Fiancé’ Star, Dies at 45 From COVID-19 Complications

Jason Hitch, who appeared on Season 2 of TLC’s “90 Day Fiancé,” has died from complications due to COVID-19. He was 45.

“We are saddened to hear about the passing of Jason Hitch and send our sincere condolences to his family and friends at this time,” a TLC spokesperson said in a statement shared with TheWrap.

TMZ reported that Hitch died Tuesday in a Florida ICU. Hitch’s sister Shannon told the gossip website that, to the family’s knowledge, Jason was unvaccinated and did not have any preexisting medical conditions.

Hitch, who was a U.S. Army veteran, was married to Cássia Tavares, a Brazilian woman. Their 2014 season saw Tavares move to the United States to be with Jason. At the time, Jason was 38 and Tavares was 23.

The couple divorced in 2018.

In the below clip from their season, Jason is worried that Cassia is bored, so he takes her shopping for bedroom furniture. But when she falls for a set that is over their budget, he starts to worry that she’s not just bored, but really disappointed, according to the show’s official YouTube description.