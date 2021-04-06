Grammy-winning musicians Jason Isbell and Sturgill Simpson have both joined the cast of Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon” that’s set up at Apple.

William Belleau of “The Twilight Saga: Eclipse” and Louis Cancelmi of “The Irishman” have also joined the cast, which includes Leonardo DiCaprio, Jesse Plemons, Lily Gladstone, Tantoo Cardinal, Cara Jade Myers, JaNae Collins and Jillian Dion.

“Killers of the Flower Moon” is based on David Grann’s novel and is set in 1920s Oklahoma depicting the serial murder of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation, a string of brutal crimes that came to be known as the Reign of Terror.

Isbell is making his acting debut in “Flower Moon” and will play Bill Smith, an adversary of DiCaprio’s character named Burkhart, and Simpson will play an infamous rodeo champion and bootlegger named Henry Grammer. Belleau will appear in the role of Henry Roan, an Osage rancher with close ties to the Burkhart family. And Cancelmi is Kelsie Morrison, a local hustler and friend of DiCaprio’s Burkhart.

Scorsese produces and directs “Killers of the Flower Moon” for Apple Studios from a screenplay by Eric Roth. Producing alongside Scorsese are Imperative Entertainment’s Dan Friedkin and Bradley Thomas and Appian Way Productions.

Osage News first reported the casting additions.

More to come…