Jason Klarman has been named president of Fox News’ streaming service Fox Nation, said Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott on Tuesday.

He will retain his role as executive vice president of marketing for Fox News Media.

With the new gig, Klarman will oversee the streaming platform’s operations, content and subscriber acquisition. He will also be in charge of its continued transformation to a lifestyle and entertainment service, an effort he has spearheaded.

“I’m excited to help take Fox Nation to the next level and build on its success over the last two years,” said Klarman in a statement Tuesday.

In 2018, he rejoined Fox News as a consultant before being made EVP of marketing in 2019. He was part of the team that launched the Fox News Channel in 1996. He left and oversaw marketing for USA Cable, acted as EVP of marketing and digital at Bravo Media, served as president of Oxygen Media and served as chief marketing officer for Fullscreen Media. Immediately before rejoining Fox News Media, he was president of Hashtag Media Ideas.

“Jason is a terrific, creative and collaborative executive who was instrumental to the launch of Fox Nation in 2018,” said Scott Tuesday. “He has been integral to the platform’s success from its exceptionally high conversion rate to its low churn. We look forward to him elevating Fox Nation to new heights.”

“Fox News Channel and Fox Nation, both services of Fox News Media, serve very different needs for consumers,” Klarman told TheWrap in 2020, when the streaming service was gearing up for its first Superbowl Half Time commercial, which was designed to highlight the lifestyle focus Scott’s announcement credited him with crafting. “Fox News is their news and opinion destination, while Fox Nation is the place they go for lifestyle and entertainment programming. So the focus here is to directly address that difference in a fun way while showcasing the incredible content we offer on Nation — from Lara Logan to John Rich, a three-part series on Marilyn Monroe to Abby Hornacek’s ‘Park’d’ — we’ve got some incredibly compelling content and the halftime show is the perfect audience for a service like Nation.”