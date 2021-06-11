Jason Miller Exits as Trump Spokesman to Lead Tech Startup

Jason Miller is leaving his role as a spokesperson for former president Donald Trump to head up a tech start-up.

The company, per multiple reports, is yet-unnamed, but owns a social media platform that is one of a few “under consideration” by Trump for his re-emergence on social media.

Trump was booted from social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook and Instagram in the wake of the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol on the grounds they incited insurrection and violence. He shut down his blog last week, less than a month after launching it, and typically relies on emailed statements to get messages to supporters. Some of those statements include complaints about his removal from social media.

Miller has been with Trump since the 2016 election. Last month, he was ordered by a federal judge to pay Gizmodo Media Group almost $42,000 in legal expenses after two failed attempts to sue the company.

In his first legal attempt, Miller claimed a 2018 viral story from the now-defunct website Splinter titled, “Court Docs Allege Ex-Trump Staffer Drugged Woman He Got Pregnant With ‘Abortion Pill’” had cost him his contract as a political commentator for CNN. Miller attempted to secure $100 million from G/O media in the original suit, but a federal judge ruled that story had been accurately reported, making Miller’s claims moot.

The story laid out the details of Miller’s divorce from ex-wife A.J Delgado, who he met during the campaign in 2016. Delgado’s legal team alleged that Miller had an affair with a woman he met at an Orlando strip club and when the woman found out she was pregnant, Miller dosed her with an abortion pill without her knowledge, leading to the termination of the pregnancy, and almost killed the woman.

There is no clear timeline for his departure from his full-time job with Trump, though he is reportedly expected to stay with the Trump team in a more limited capacity, even when he takes on the CEO role at the start-up.