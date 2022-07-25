Jason Momoa Involved in Nonfatal Car Crash With Motorcyclist

Jason Momoa was involved in a head-on collision with a motorcyclist on Sunday while driving in Calabasas, California.

According to a statement via the California Highway Patrol (via CNN), a rider identified as Vitaliy Avagimyan, “was riding his motorcycle westbound on Old Topanga Road, when his motorcycle crossed over the double yellow lines into the eastbound lanes, directly into the path of Jason Momoa’s vehicle.”

As a result of the crash, the rider was ejected from his motorcycle after colliding with the left front of Momoa’s car. Momoa then exited his car to assist Avagimyan and flagged down a passing vehicle to call 911. The incident occurred around 11 a.m. on July 24.

Momoa was not injured in the accident, while Avagimyan was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries, which were not life-threatening, according to CHP.

While Momoa is himself an avid motorcyclist, the car involved in the crash was a 1970 Oldsmobile.

The “Aquaman” star last appeared in “Dune” and will next be seen in “Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom” and “Fast X.”