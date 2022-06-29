“See,” the Apple TV+ drama starring Jason Momoa, will end with its third season, which just unveiled a first look and is set to premiere on the streamer Aug. 26.

The final chapter, consisting of eight episodes, will follow Baba Voss (Momoa) a year out from defeating his antagonistic brother Edo (Dave Bautista) and bidding his family farewell to live in the forest. Set in a brutal and primitive future, “See” follows tribes of humans, all of whom have lost the ability to see. In Season 3, a rival group has developed a damaging sighted weapon that threatens the fabric of society. Baba must once again return to his tribe, Paya, to protect everyone, including his seeing twins.

“We are thrilled to share this epic final chapter of ‘See,’ which delivers all the intense drama, riveting action, and heartfelt emotion fans have come to expect, as well as what we think is a deeply satisfying conclusion to our story,” showrunner and executive producer Jonathan Tropper said in a statement. “Building a world without sight was a particularly unique and continuous challenge that was met through the passionate and thoughtful collaboration of a phenomenally talented and diverse team both in front of and behind the camera. The show has been a monumental labor of love for all involved, and we are eternally grateful for the way ’See’ has been embraced by viewers around the world.”

The minute-long clip teases that “after centuries of darkness, sight is returning,” and with it, a war is brewing among the tribes. The ensemble includes Sylvia Hoeks, Hera Hilmar, Christian Camargo, Archie Madekwe, Nesta Cooper, Tom Mison, Olivia Cheng, Eden Epstein, Michael Raymond-James, David Hewlett and Trieste Kelly Dunn. Additionally, the series features cast and crew who are blind or are visually impaired.

“See” is also executive produced by Steven Knight, Francis Lawrence, Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, Jim Rowe, Jennifer Yale, Anders Engström. The series is produced by Chernin Entertainment and Endeavor Content.