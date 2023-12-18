Kelly Clarkson’s interview with “Aquaman” star Jason Momoa took an unexpected turn Monday after a behind-the-scenes clip inspired the actor to gyrate his lower body to a whooping studio audience.

Officially getting too horny for daytime TV, Momoa then forced the host of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” to awkwardly — and hilariously — segue to the next topic.

It all began when Clarkson pulled up a video of Momoa training for “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.” It showed him jumping up on a giant saddle in front of green screens, which was surely meant to have him straddling a CGI beast of the sea in the final shot. The training clip ended with Momoa, ever a jokester, riding back and forth, humping the saddle.

“So what training was that for?” Clarkson asked after rolling the tape.

“Well, that’s how you go faster. If you want the animal to go faster, you’ve got to really go,” Momoa explained, enthusiastically thrusting. He then slowly began gyrating the air, cupping his hands in front of him. “If you want to slow it down, you’ve got to just slow it down. Because there’s no steering wheel!”

Clarkson, flustered and laughing through hollers of approval from the studio audience, then jumped to the next topic.

“It’s a different kind of training is all I’m saying. No, but there was a really awesome Aquaman suit in this one. I liked this one,” she said, before laughing off the blatant purpose of the transition. “Did you like that transition for daytime? Look, I didn’t know how to segue!”

The mood of the interview was already off to a riotous start as Momoa playfully talked about his diet to play Aquaman versus the upcoming “Minecraft.”

“Now I’m eating pasta every meal, it feels good,” he said, rubbing his body. “This is, I’m getting ready for ‘Minecraft.’ I’ve got to let this slip down into here. It’s bulking season.”

In her transition to Aquaman’s costumes, here designed by Richard Sale, Clarkson noted how powerful Momoa must feel when he’s all decked out in the proper sea-king garb.

“I would feel really cool,” she said.

“I do,” Momoa said. “You know what’s really fun, if you’re talking to someone and you’ll be on set with one of the grips and then you have to go put the suit on and you come back 15 minutes later and you’re like, ‘Hey, what’s up Bob?’ And he’s just like –“

“They’re intimidated,” Clarkson finished.

“Yeah, because you’ve got the eyes in and the hair and the body,” Momoa continued. “You’re a lot bigger than what you were 15 minutes ago.”

“Yeah, I’d be scared as sh-t of that guy,” Clarkson deadpanned.

Watch the full clip from “The Kelly Clarkson Show” in the video above.

“Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” hits theaters Friday.