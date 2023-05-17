“Aquaman” star Jason Momoa has been named Master of Ceremonies for Discovery Channel’s annual “Shark Week” programming block, Warner Bros. Discovery announced Wednesday.

As the event returns for its 35th year this summer, Momoa will guide fans through the week’s programming, which will include “jaw dropping events, epic journeys, first-time revelations, and groundbreaking scientific findings,” per the network.

As Momoa takes the lead on the week, the network is gearing up to unveil footage of sharks from new and continuously explored destinations captured by Discovery’s science and research field teams. U.S. Networks Group Chairman and Chief Content Officer Kathleen Finch announced the news to advertisers and audience members at the company’s 2023 Upfront presentation at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

“As the host of ‘Shark Week,’ I am beyond excited to take you along on this journey,” Momoa said in a statement. “This project means more to me than a week of talking about sharks. It’s a chance for me to learn and share my connection to these amazing creatures. My love of sharks came long before my time as Aquaman – it began several generations before me.”

First staring in “Aquaman” in 2018, Momoa will reprise his role as the superhero in “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom,” which is slated to premiere in theaters December 20.

Momoa is only the second-ever “Shark Week” Master of Ceremonies. The job was held first by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson who oversaw “Shark Week festivities” in 2022.

Last year’s week-long event was composed of shark-themed specials and episodes including “Stranger Sharks,” which featured “Stranger Things” actors Mark Rober and Noah Schnapp, “Impractical Jokers Shark Week Spectacular,” “Pigs vs Shark,” “Shark Women: Ghosted by Great Whites” and “Island of Walking Sharks.”

The lineup for this year’s “Shark Week” has yet to be announced by the network.