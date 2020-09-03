Jason Scott Lee Explains How His ‘Mulan’ Villain Differs From the Animated Version (Video)

After a nearly six-month delay, “Mulan” is finally being released on-demand on Disney+, meaning that Disney fans will finally get to see all the horseback riding and sword fighting co-star Jason Scott Lee put into his performance as the villainous Bori Khan.
In an interview with TheWrap filmed in March prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Lee discussed the changes made by director Niki Caro and her team to the 1998 animated film, as Disney’s newest remake blends elements from its predecessor with other elements from Chinese culture and history, including the original 4th century ballad that has inspired countless adaptations.
“I was doing my research on Bori Khan because I was interested in seeing whether he was a historical figure, and he was,” he said. “A lot of it is taking this memory of what [China] would look like, what it would be like, and creating this world that was roughly 500 A.D.”
Just as Niki Caro’s remake makes several changes from the 1998 animated Disney film, Bori Khan has some notable differences from his cartoon counterpart, the black-eyed Hun leader Shan Yu. While Shan Yu was merely focused on conquest, Bori Khan’s attack on China is far more personal as he seeks revenge on the Emperor (played by Jet Li) for the death of his father.
“We’ve taken a more historical tack with the Rouran people, who were sort of northern invaders,” Lee said. “Bori Khan’s sort of stripped down, lean and mean, and he’s working alongside a witch [played by Gong Li] to take over China.”
This isn’t Lee’s first go-around with Disney. He’s also lent his voice to David, the laid-back Hawaiian surfer in “Lilo & Stitch,” which is also due up for a live-actoin remake. To hear his thoughts on possibly coming back for that film, check out the clip above.”Mulan” is available to Disney+ subscribers for $29.99 starting this Friday and will be available for no additional cost on the streaming service starting Dec. 4.
15 Live-Action Disney Movies in the Works After 'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil' (Photos)
Disney will be pumping out live-action versions of its animated classics for a long time to come. Here's a list of titles in the works, including the release date of the original.
"Mulan" This is a particularly anticipated title, which is slated to be released on March 27, 2020. Niki Caro is directing, while Liu Yifei is starring as the title character. Donnie Yen and Jason Scott Lee also star.
Disney
"Jungle Cruise"
Okay, okay, "Jungle Cruise" might not count as live-action film based on a previously animated classic, but it is based on a ride at Disneyland, so we're going to include it. Plus, we'll take any chance to talk about Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt in the same sentence. It will hit theaters July 24, 2020.
Disney
"Cruella" Extracted from the famous villainess of 1961’s “One Hundred and One Dalmatians,” this origin story of a woman who declares open season on purebred puppies -- Cruella de Vil -- is set to star Emma Stone. The reigning live-action Cruella is Glenn Close, who herself starred in two live-action adaptations. It's due in theaters Dec. 23, 2020
Getty Images
"The Little Mermaid" So now we're getting into films that are in some stage of development but haven't necessarily been slated for release. After all, Disney has so many untitled films slated, it's hard to count. But a live-action version of "The Little Mermaid" has been long discussed, as it is arguably one of the most popular and profitable movies in Disney's vault. Rob Marshall is on board direct, with Halle Bailey set to star as Ariel and Melissa McCarthy as Ursula.
Disney
"Pinocchio"
"Pinocchio" is also in the works, with Tom Hanks playing Geppetto.
Getty Images/Disney
"James and the Giant Peach" In one of the more interesting adaptations, this beloved Roald Dahl book became a quirky claymation hit for Disney in 1996 with director Henry Selick. Heavy dramatist director Sam Mendes was attached to take a stab at it, but he has since dropped out.
YouTube
"Rose Red" This one is trippy (no pun over producer Tripp Vinson), but promising creatively. In the German fairy tale, Rose Red is Snow White's sister. Disney and Vinson are collaborating on introducing the world to the sibling of the famous apple-loving princess. Disney released the original "Snow White" in 1937.
Disney
"Tinker Bell"
This movie has also been in the works for quite some time, with Reese Witherspoon attached as the cute little fairy from "Peter Pan."
Disney
"Snow White" Forget her sister -- the original baddest chick in the Disney animated kingdom is coming back for her own standalone film. It was announced at the end of October 2016.
Disney
"Peter Pan" Neverland will get a practical set if Disney has its way updating the 1953 animated film.
Disney
"The Jungle Book 2" This is a no-brainer follow-up to Favreau's hit from spring 2016, based on the animated classic released in 1967.
Disney
"Oliver Twist" While Disney never formally made a direct animated take on Charles Dickens' beloved orphan, they did release the adorable 1988 "Oliver and Company," inspired by Dickens' tale but told with animals. The studio also made a small-screen live-action version in 1997 with Richard Dreyfuss.
Getty Images
"Lilo & Stitch"
And another film that is supposed to get the live-action treatment and some point. This project was announced in October 2018 with Mike Van Waes attached to pen the script. Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich of Rideback are producing.
Disney
"Hunchback"
In early 2019, a live-action film based on 1996's "The Hunchback of Notre Dame" was announced. Tony-winning playwright David Henry Hwang was tapped to pen the script, with Alan Menken and Stephen Schwartz handling the music.
Disney
"Bambi"
In January 2020, Disney hired Geneva Robertson-Dworet (“Captain Marvel") and Lindsey Beer (“Sierra Burgess Is a Loser,”) to write the script for the live-action remake of the 1942 animated classic.
1 of 16
The studio is raiding its vault to remake classics including “Mulan”
Disney will be pumping out live-action versions of its animated classics for a long time to come. Here's a list of titles in the works, including the release date of the original.