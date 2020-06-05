Jason Sudeikis to Host Remote Comedy Competition ‘Tournament of Laughs’ at TBS

Jeff Ross, Margaret Cho and Gilbert Gottfried among the list of comics set to compete on the seven-episode series

| June 5, 2020 @ 11:00 AM Last Updated: June 5, 2020 @ 11:02 AM
Jason Sudeikis

Getty Images

TBS has tapped Jason Sudeikis to host a new comedy competition show, the network announced Friday.

Titled “Tournament of Laughs,” the seven-episode series will see 32 comedians face off in a single-elimination, bracket-style tournament. Each week, the comics will create and produce their own videos, which will feature “stand-up sets to song parodies and everything in-between” for the audience to vote on. The final episode will feature an expert comedy panel charged with crowning the final winner.

Among the comedians set to participate are Jeff Ross, Margaret Cho, Gilbert Gottfried, Judah Friedlander, Michael Rapaport, Jim Norton, Fortune Feimster, Triumph the Insult Comic Dog, Natasha Leggero, Cameron Esposito, Godfrey, The Sklar Brothers, Mary Lynn Rajskub, Josh Wolf, Clayton English, Yamaneika Saunders, Gina Yashere, Tim Dillon, Moshe Kasher, Jessica Kirson, Paul Rodriguez, Sarah Tiana, Matteo Lane, Beth Stelling, Vladimir Caamano, Ian Edwards, Aida Rodriguez, Megan Gailey, Preacher Lawson and Piff The Magic Dragon.

Also Read: 'Snowpiercer' Premieres to 3.3 Million Viewers on TNT and TBS

Sudeikis will serve as host and provide “color commentary” on the matchups.

“We may be without some of our favorite sports right now but we can still partake in some fierce rivalries” Brett Weitz, general manager of TNT, TBS and truTV said in a statement. “These comics promise to bring the funny each week, but the audience will get to decide who gets the last laugh.”

The show is produced by The Jay & Tony Show with Jay Blumenfield, Tony Marsh and showrunner Pip Wells serving as executive producers.

Summer TV 2020: Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows (Photos)

  • summer premiere dates tv 2020 HBO/Disney+/We TV/CBS All Access
  • The Chi Showtime
  • NOS4a2 zachary quinto AMC
  • Perry Mason HBO HBO
  • Yellowstone Paramount Network
  • Greenleaf OWN
  • doom patrol DC Universe
  • Search Party Season 3 HBO Max
  • Twilight Zone Season 2 CBS All Access
  • Dark Netflix
  • Don Cheadle in Black Monday Showtime
  • I'll Be Gone in the Dark HBO
  • Marriage Boot Camp We TV
  • THE BABY-SITTERS CLUB Netflix
  • Hanna Amazon Prime Video
  • Outcry Showtime
  • Stateless Netflix
  • Tough as Nails CBS
  • Close Enough HBO Max
  • Expecting Amy HBO Max
  • Greatness Code Apple TV+
  • Little Voice Apple TV+
  • P-Valley Starz
  • Brave New World - Piilot Peacock
  • The Capture - Season 1 Peacock
  • In Deep with Ryan Lochte Peacock
  • Intelligence - Season 1 Peacock
  • The House of Ho HBO Max
  • Room 104 HBO
  • The Alienist Angel of Darkness TNT
  • The Dog House HBO Max
  • Frayed HBO Max
  • Muppets Now Disney+
  • The Umbrella Academy Netflix
  • Selling Sunset Netflix
  • Ethan Hawke Good Lord Bird Showtime Showtime
  • Ted Lasso Apple TV+
  • Love Fraud Showtime
1 of 38

Here’s when 37 broadcast, cable and streaming series debut and come back

Summer is less than a month away and with everyone staying at home as much as possible to prevent the spread of COVID-19, we’re imagining your plans for June, July and August have more to do with TV listings than usual. Luckily, dozens of new and returning shows are premiering this summer, even though there are fewer than usual due to pandemic-forced production shutdowns. But the list still includes some big titles like “The Twilight Zone” and “The Umbrella Academy,” plus original shows for new streaming services HBO Max and Peacock. Click through TheWrap’s gallery to see which series will be premiering this summer and when.

Also Read: Fall TV 2020: Every Broadcast Show Canceled, Renewed and Ordered – So Far (Updating)

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE