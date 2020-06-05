Jason Sudeikis to Host Remote Comedy Competition ‘Tournament of Laughs’ at TBS

TBS has tapped Jason Sudeikis to host a new comedy competition show, the network announced Friday.

Titled “Tournament of Laughs,” the seven-episode series will see 32 comedians face off in a single-elimination, bracket-style tournament. Each week, the comics will create and produce their own videos, which will feature “stand-up sets to song parodies and everything in-between” for the audience to vote on. The final episode will feature an expert comedy panel charged with crowning the final winner.

Among the comedians set to participate are Jeff Ross, Margaret Cho, Gilbert Gottfried, Judah Friedlander, Michael Rapaport, Jim Norton, Fortune Feimster, Triumph the Insult Comic Dog, Natasha Leggero, Cameron Esposito, Godfrey, The Sklar Brothers, Mary Lynn Rajskub, Josh Wolf, Clayton English, Yamaneika Saunders, Gina Yashere, Tim Dillon, Moshe Kasher, Jessica Kirson, Paul Rodriguez, Sarah Tiana, Matteo Lane, Beth Stelling, Vladimir Caamano, Ian Edwards, Aida Rodriguez, Megan Gailey, Preacher Lawson and Piff The Magic Dragon.

Sudeikis will serve as host and provide “color commentary” on the matchups.

“We may be without some of our favorite sports right now but we can still partake in some fierce rivalries” Brett Weitz, general manager of TNT, TBS and truTV said in a statement. “These comics promise to bring the funny each week, but the audience will get to decide who gets the last laugh.”

The show is produced by The Jay & Tony Show with Jay Blumenfield, Tony Marsh and showrunner Pip Wells serving as executive producers.