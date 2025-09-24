Javier Bardem and Mark Ruffalo Join Jordanian Oscar Entry ‘All That’s Left of You’ as Executive Producers

Javier Bardem and Mark Ruffalo have signed on as executive producers of Jordanian Oscar entry “All That’s Left of You,” Watermelon Pictures and Visibility Films announced on Wednesday.

The third feature from acclaimed filmmaker Cherien Dabis (“Amreeka,” “May in the Summer”), the film has the rare distinction of being an official selection of both the 2025 Sundance and Telluride Film Festivals, and was selected by the country of Jordan as its official submission for Best International Feature Film at the 98th Academy Awards.

“All That’s Left of You” will be co-released by Watermelon Pictures and Visibility Films and is slated for a qualifying theatrical run in Los Angeles beginning Friday, Nov. 28, followed by a release in select cities on Jan. 9, 2026, before opening nationwide in the weeks to follow. The official trailer also debuted Wednesday.

“I’m beyond thrilled to have two people I deeply admire, Javier Bardem and Mark Ruffalo, join us in amplifying the urgency and importance of this film,” Dabis said in a statement. “’All That’s Left of You’ takes audiences back to 1948 — the origin of Palestinian displacement — and follows one family across nearly eight decades, shaped by political forces beyond their control. It is the untold story of how Palestinians first became refugees, and how that history led us to the present moment. To understand what’s happening in Gaza today, we must first understand the history of how we arrived here.”

“Cherien’s beautiful, intelligent and deeply moving film ‘All That’s Left of You’ powerfully captures the true story of Palestine that has never been told before in a way that is both artistic and authentic,” Bardem added. “As an audience, we journey through the memories of one family across three generations, witnessing their unbreakable bond and unwavering resilience. I am proud and honored to join her in bringing this film to audiences everywhere at this most urgent moment. It is a story that will stay with you for years to come.”

“’All That’s Left of You’ is an epic, deeply human film that spans decades, capturing the Palestinian Nakba with authenticity, compassion and grace. It reminds us that even in the face of unimaginable loss, our way forward lies in empathy, in finding meaning in grief and in choosing humanity over vengeance,” Ruffalo echoed. “Cherien Dabis and her remarkable cast have created something timeless and essential, telling not only the story of the Palestinian people, but the universal story of all who have endured oppression, displacement and violence. This film offers another possibility: the chance to move toward collective healing and a more just and peaceful future. I’m honored to join as an executive producer at such a vital time.”