Jax Media’s Tony Hernandez and Lilly Burns Named Imagine Entertainment Presidents

Ron Howard and Brian Grazer have named Tony Hernandez and Lilly Burns as presidents of Imagine Entertainment.

The two, who founded Jax Media (which Imagine took a majority stake of in 2018), will oversee both film and TV.

In their new roles, Hernandez and Burns will helm Imagine Entertainment across features, television, kids + family, and international, overseeing all scripted content. They will also continue to lead Jax Media as CEO and CCO.

“Tony Hernandez and Lilly Burns have shown the proven ability to find and execute great content that is culturally resonating. Like us, they also share a common interest in supporting creators in their ability to showcase their unique voices and visions. We look forward to the content Tony and Lilly will create together with our talented and tenacious division heads and are excited for it to entertain and inspire audiences around the world,” said Grazer and Howard, jointly.

“Since we began our partnership with Imagine, it was immediately evident that our creative process aligned with Ron and Brian. Imagine has had its finger on the pulse of culture for almost 30 years, and we are excited and honored to continue carrying on this iconic company’s tradition,” said Hernandez and Burns, jointly.

Jax Media is behind shows including “Russian Doll,” “Emily in Paris,” (which was just picked up for Seasons 3 and 4) “A Black Lady Sketch Show” and “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee.” The production company was founded in 2011.