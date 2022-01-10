“Spider-Man: No Way Home” will not be eligible for the BAFTA Film Awards after the film failed to meet eligibility requirements, the awards body announced Monday.

The Sony superhero film and box office juggernaut was not uploaded to the online viewing platform BAFTA View prior to voting beginning, and as a result it failed to qualify. The first round of voting closed on Jan. 3.

“‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ did not meet the eligibility criteria for the EE British Academy Film Awards 2022 and therefore did not qualify for entry,” a spokesperson said in a statement posted on BAFTA View. “As outlined in our rulebook, all films must be made available to voting members on BAFTA View prior to Round One voting closing to ensure fairness and parity for all titles and the film was not made available by the distributor.”

On the BAFTA View platform, if a viewer clicks to play the film, only a two-minute trailer for the film plays rather than the full film. Members were asked to consider “No Way Home” in the best film and best visual effects categories.

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” has quickly become one of the highest grossing movies of all time, recently crossing over $1.5 billion at the global box office after releasing on December 15.

Sony did not respond for a request for comment.

Deadline first reported the news.