Jay Baruchel Strikes First-Look Deal With Boat Rocker

Boat Rocker has struck a first-look deal with Jay Baruchel, the co-writer and star of the “Goon” movies and host of “LOL: Last One Laughing Canada” from the company’s Insight Productions. Under the deal, the actor-director will produce and develop original film, TV and digital projects.

David Fortier and Ivan Schneeberg, co-executive chairmen of Boat Rocker Media and co-chairmen of Boat Rocker Studios said, “Proudly wearing the Canadian maple leaf tattooed over his heart, Jay Baruchel is a national treasure. Jay has brought his unique talent, charm and humour to a multitude of rewatchable films and series, whether it be as actor, writer, producer or host. Everyone at Boat Rocker is excited to be working with Jay to help him bring his ideas and stories to global audiences.”

Baruchel starred as Josh Greenberg on all three seasons of Simon Rich-created “Man Seeking Woman” on FXX. He is also known for voicing Hiccup in the “How to Train Your Dragon” franchise, as well as his roles in comedies like “She’s Out of My League,” “Tropic Thunder,” “Knocked Up” and “This is the End.” Next up, he’ll be a series regular in Arnold Schwarzenegger’s upcoming untitled spy adventure series for Netflix.

“I loved working with the Boat Rocker and Insight Productions family on ‘LOL: Last One Laughing Canada’ and have been and continue to be a big fan of what they’re doing and the projects they are developing,” Baruchel said. “I couldn’t be more excited about this partnership or more honoured to be working with Boat Rocker in finding wonderful Canadian stories to entertain the world with. Stay tuned!!”

Baruchel joins other first-look deals recently struck by Boat Rocker, including Dr. Ibram X. Kendi’s Maroon Visions, Dakota Johnson and Ro Donnelly’s TeaTime Pictures and Shamier Anderson and Stephan James’ Bay Mills Studios. The company is behind a growing number of productions, including “Amber Brown” for Apple TV+, the upcoming “Slip” for The Roku Channel and “Orphan Black: Echoes” for AMC.

