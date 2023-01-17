Jay Briscoe, Professional Wrestler With Ring of Honor, Dies at 38

Jamin Pugh, the pro-wrestling star better known by his ring game Jay Briscoe, died on Tuesday from undisclosed causes. He was 38 years old.

Tony Khan, the owner of Ring of Honor and rival pro-wrestling promtion AEW, made the announcement on Twitter.

Sadly, Jamin Pugh has passed away. Known to fans as Jay Briscoe, he was a star in ROH for over 20 years, from the first show until today.

Jay and his brother Mark dominated ROH, reigning as champions to this day. We'll do whatever we can to support his family.

Rest In Peace Jamin — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) January 18, 2023

His cause of death has not been disclosed as of this writing, but Figure 4 Wrestling Observer reported that Pugh was involved in a car accident in Delaware. Pugh’s identity was not disclosed by local media reports, which detail a crash involving 2 fatalities.

Briscoe and his brother Mark were tag team champions. Earlier on Tuesday, Briscoe posted a photo on Twitter showing off his hat with “13x” on it, which represents how many times the duo was tag-team champions.

Briscoe has been a part of Ring of Honor for more than 20 years, dating back to 2002. Following news of his death, friends and colleagues throughout professional wrestling paid tribute.

“We were just informed of some tragic news inside the wrestling community,” Vic Joseph said on the NXT broadcast. “Jay Briscoe has passed away. We want to take this moment to send our condolences to his friends and his family.”

Jay Briscoe was just mentioned on #WWENXT



Professional wrestling is a family.



❤️ pic.twitter.com/p5rcrWRgHf — THE™ Jessi Davin (@jessithebuckeye) January 18, 2023

Just like everyone else, I'm heartbroken to learn of Jay Briscoe's passing. I've always enjoyed sharing a locker room with he & his brother Mark. Incredibly kind & respectful. Sending all my love to Mark & their family.🙏 #ripjaybriscoe pic.twitter.com/s8jbcDh0AO — Sean Waltman (@TheRealXPac) January 18, 2023