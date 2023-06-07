Jay Johnston, who has appeared on “Mr. Show,” “Arrested Development,” “Bob’s Burgers” and in “Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy” was arrested Wednesday in California and charged in connection with the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

According to documents obtained by TheWrap, he faces charges of felony obstruction of officers during civil disorder as well as several misdemeanor offenses, according to court documents.

Johnston voiced the character of Jimmy Pesto Sr on “Bob’s Burgers” and in December 2021, The Daily Beast reported that he had been banned from the series after his suspected involvement with the attack.

Court documents say that among his criminal actions at the insurrection include using a stolen U.S. Capitol Police shield as rioters attacked police.

On March 4, 2021, the FBI shared images from the then-unknown rioter to social media. Johnston’s attorney then contacted the FBI’s National Threat Operations Center a few days later. Three more associates of the actor identified Johnston as the man in the photos.

And Twitter users also suspected he was the man pictured with a camouflage-pattern bandanna over his face in one photo. “I know it is not him but this guy looks like Jay Johnston from Mr. Show with Bob and David,” wrote @LRonHoward.