Jay Johnston caught the attention of “Bob’s Burgers” and “Mr. Show” fans when the FBI posted photos seeking the identities of people who had yet to be identified in the Jan. 6, 2021 attack by rioters on the Capitol — including at least one that distinctly appeared to be the comedic performer. Now he’s set to take a plea deal and plead guilty at a July 8 hearing, according to court documents reviewed by TheWrap.

This photo, posted by the FBI in March 2021, was quickly identified as Johnston by social media users:

The #FBI is still seeking information on people who took part in the violence at the U.S. Capitol on January 6. If you know this individual, visit https://t.co/iL7sD5efWD. Refer to photo 247 in your tip. pic.twitter.com/CetMHzU190 — FBI (@FBI) March 4, 2021

Several people who knew him have also spoken publicly, stating that he told them he was at the Jan. 6 riot and identifying him in the photos.

Johnston was arrested in June 2023 after turning himself in to the FBI Los Angeles field office. He allegedly attended the Jan. 6 rally and fought with police, also being spotted helping to wash out the eyes of other members of the crowd.

The actor was spotted near the front of the mob on the Capitol’s West Plaza, then followed fleeing officers into a tunnel that leads to the Capitol Building. While law enforcement made a protective line with riot shields to defend the building, Johnston joined other rioters in a group effort pushing against the police. He left the tunnel with a Capitol Police riot shield, which he handed to another member of the crowd.

A still from footage showing a man believed to be Jay Johnston entering a tunnel at the Capitol on Jan. 6. (Photo: Justice Department)

Johnston was charged with interfering with law enforcement officers in relation to and during a civil disorder, entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds and impeding passage through Capitol grounds.

He’s best known for his role as the voice of Jimmy Pesto on “Bob’s Burgers,” as well as starring on acclaimed HBO sketch comedy series “Mr. Show.” The prolific actor’s projects have also included roles in “Better Call Saul,” “Modern Family” and “Arrested Development” on TV, as well as films “Men in Black II,” “Anchorman,” “Not Another Teen Movie” and more. He was also a frequent voice actor, including on Adult Swim animated series “Moral Orel” and a small role in “Rick and Morty.”

His initial arrest drew widespread shock, particularly from the comedy community, due to the performer’s high visibility.

Well, I guess that Gina Carano movie just found its leading man. https://t.co/fov4NfhpsO — Stephen Falk (@stephenfalk) March 5, 2021

I sincerely regret wishing Jay Johnston was more famous on the Dreamstone from Wonder Woman 1984. https://t.co/emeKDY7sX6 — Sean O’Connor (@seanoconnz) March 5, 2021

Is this actually Jay Johnston? Why is the world so weird right now? https://t.co/61EbYo9Q2p — Ethan Embry (@EmbryEthan) March 5, 2021

I’ve had a crush on Jay Johnston (Mr. Show) for 25 years. Here is further proof that my picker is BROKEN! https://t.co/wZs6805jiK — Grey DeLisle (@GreyDeLisle) March 5, 2021

Johnston has since been replaced on “Bob’s Burgers” as the voice of Jimmy Pesto.