‘Jay Kelly’ Trailer Sends George Clooney and Adam Sandler on a Trip Through Movies and Memories

Two months ahead of its streaming premiere, Netflix has unveiled the full-length trailer for its new Noah Baumbach dramedy, “Jay Kelly.”

George Clooney stars in the film as its eponymous movie star, a contemporary Cary Grant-like figure. The dramedy, which Baumbach co-wrote with star Emily Mortimer, follows Clooney’s Jay as he decides to go on a spur-of-the-moment trip through Europe with his longtime manager and best friend, Ron (Adam Sandler). Along the way, the two men reflect on their relationships, legacies and the choices that have shaped both of their lives.

“Lately, I feel like my life doesn’t really feel real. I’m suddenly remembering things,” Clooney’s movie star says at one point in the trailer, which frequently blurs the lines between the character’s real-life memories and the films he’s made. “It’s like a movie where I’m playing myself.”

You can check out the full “Jay Kelly” trailer yourself below.

“Jay Kelly” is Baumbach’s first film since his ambitious 2022 adaptation of Don DeLillo’s “White Noise,” which was also a collaboration between the filmmaker and Netflix. In addition to Clooney and Sandler, the “Jay Kelly” cast includes Laura Dern (“Marriage Story”), Billy Crudup (“Almost Famous”), Riley Keough (“Daisy Jones & The Six”), Grace Edwards (“Asteroid City”), Jim Broadbent (“Another Year”), Patrick Wilson (“The Conjuring”), Eve Hewson (“Bad Sisters”) and Greta Gerwig (“20th Century Women”).

In August, “Jay Kelly” had its world premiere at the 2025 Venice International Film Festival, where it received mostly positive reviews. It subsequently screened at the 2025 Telluride Film Festival, and additional screenings of it are scheduled for this year’s New York, AFI and London film festivals.

In his review of the film, TheWrap’s Steve Pond wrote that “Jay Kelly” is a movie “suffused with melancholy for a business that seems to be on shaky ground and filled with a nostalgia for times gone by. For people of Baumbach’s age and his star George Clooney’s age (64), it is very much a movie of its time, which lends gravity and a touch of sadness to a film that otherwise stays light on its feet.”

“Jay Kelly” is set to first hit select theaters on Nov. 14, before premiering Dec. 5 on Netflix.