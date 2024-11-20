Jay Leno Bruised and Battered in 60-Foot Fall That Broke His Wrist: ‘I Was Tumbling Down a Hill’

The evidently indestructible Jay Leno is alive and kicking and still telling jokes after he fell an estimated 60 feet near his hotel in Pennsylvania – a spill that led to a broken wrist, black-and-blue bruising on his face, and an eyepatch.

Leno stopped by Tim Conway Jr.’s show on KFI 640 in Los Angeles on Tuesday night and talked about the accident.

“What happened to you?” Conway Jr. asked, pointing out Leno had an injured right wrist and marks all over the left side of his head.

“I was tumbling down a hill,” Leno told him.

The former “Tonight Show” host then explained what happened: Leno was at a Hampton Inn hotel in Greensburg, Pennsylvania, last week for a show he had on Friday night in the Pittsburgh suburb. The hotel is on a hill, Leno said, and there is a restaurant at the bottom of the hill he wanted to go to. A hotel employee told him he “can’t really get there” unless he takes a walk down a long “mile and a half” driveway.

“But the restaurant’s right there at the bottom of the hill. Why can’t I just go down the hill?” Leno told Conway Jr. and his co-host Mark Thompson. “I said ‘I’ll be fine.’ I take two steps and — doh! doh!”

That’s when he took the 60 foot tumble, gashing his face and breaking his wrist in the process. Leno was still able to joke about it, though.

“As I’m rolling down the hill, out of the corner of my eye, I see these two older ladies, about my age, one of them says ‘That looks like Jay Leno rolling down a hill.’ The other one goes ‘Oh why would he be on a hill here?’ And then boom, I land in front of them, I’ve got blood all over me. And they go “Are you Jay Leno?’ ‘Hi girls! How are you?’”

Leno says he then “hobbled” to a local CVS and bought an eye patch — and still did his Friday night show.

You can listen to his recounting via Conway Jr.’s X account below:

Leno has had a bad run of injury luck in the past few years. In January 2023, he sustained multiple injuries from a motorcycle crash, almost two months after his face was burned while working on one of his vintage cars.

You can also watch Leno talk to Inside Edition about his latest injury below:

Jay Leno has been seriously injured again after the comedian says he fell down a hill at the Hampton Inn

Conway Jr., for his part, has been holding down the fort at KFI 640 after the station cut a majority of its newsroom staffers last week.

