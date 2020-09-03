Go Pro Today

Jay Levine Named Chief Strategy Officer for WarnerMedia’s New Studios and Networks Group

Thomas Gewecke exits as Warner Bros.’ chief digital officer

| September 3, 2020 @ 10:34 AM
WarnerMedia Jay Levine Thomas Gewecke

WarnerMedia

Jay Levine has been promoted to chief strategy officer and executive vice president of business operations for WarnerMedia’s newly formed Studios and Networks Group, the company announced Thursday.

In his new role, Levine (above left) will report directly to Ann Sarnoff, head of the Studios and Networks Group to “develop, modify and execute the operational structure and long-term plans as part of the broader restructuring of WarnerMedia,” according to the company. He will maintain his previous responsibilities as EVP, television business strategy and digital services, including overseeing operation of the Warner Bros. Television Group and the company’s interest in The CW.

“Jay is insightful and future-focused, and I look forward to continue working with him to successfully deliver on the ambitious strategic and operational goals we’ve set for the Studios and Networks Group,” Sarnoff said in a statement.

Also Read: Layoffs Begin at WarnerMedia After Major Reorganization

Sarnoff also announced Thursday that Thomas Gewecke, chief digital officer and executive vice president of strategy and business development for Warner Bros., will step down at the end of the month.

“I want to thank Thomas for his many contributions to the company and his personal support and partnership over the past year,” Sarnoff said. “We will miss his collegiality, his positive spirit and his passionate support for new product and business ideas.”

The promotion of Levine and the departure of Gewecke come in the wake of WarnerMedia’s deep restructuring effort under CEO Jason Kilar. Announced last month, the restructuring streamlined much of the company’s film and TV operations while putting focus on the streaming service HBO Max.

“Warner Bros. is an extraordinary place, with an unmatched legacy of iconic storytelling, and my time here has been the highlight of my career,” said Gewecke. “I’m so thankful to the amazing teams I’ve had the privilege to work with who have made these past 12 years so rewarding and memorable. I’m looking forward to spending more time with my family here in Portland, Oregon, and exploring some new vistas.”

Fall TV 2020: All the Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows - So Far (Photos)
Fall will be here before we know it and it's safe to say that when it arrives, everyone will still be staying at home as much as possible to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Luckily, dozens of new and re...
Showtime/FX/Hulu/Fox
Series:  "Teen Mom 2"         Net:  MTV      Premiere Date: Tuesday, Sept. 1        Time: 8 p.m.
MTV
Series:  "16 and Recovering"         Net:  MTV      Premiere Date: Tuesday, Sept. 1        Time: 9 p.m.
MTV
Series:   "Transplant"       Net: NBC       Premiere Date:  Tuesday, Sept. 1       Time: 10 p.m.
NBC
Series:  "A.P. Bio"         Net:  Peacock      Premiere Date:  Thursday, Sept. 3       Time: N/A
Peacock
Series:   "Raised by Wolves"        Net:  HBO Max     Premiere Date: Thursday, Sept. 3        Time: N/A
HBO Max
Series:  "Away"         Net: Netflix       Premiere Date: Friday, Sept. 4         Time: N/A
Netflix
Series:  "Noughts + Crosses"         Net:  Peacock      Premiere Date: Friday, Sept. 4        Time: N/A
Peacock
Series:  "The Boys"         Net:  Amazon Prime Video      Premiere Date:  Friday, Sept. 5       Time: N/A
Amazon Prime Video
Series:  "Power Book II: Ghost"         Net:   Starz     Premiere Date:  Sunday, Sept. 6       Time: 9 p.m.
Starz
Series:   "American Ninja Warrior"       Net: NBC      Premiere Date:  Monday, Sept. 7       Time: 8 p.m.
NBC
Series:   "L.A's Finest"     Net: Spectrum Originals       Premiere Date:  Wednesday, Sept. 9       Time: N/A
Spectrum Originals
Series:  "Woke"         Net:  Hulu      Premiere Date:  Wednesday, Sept. 9       Time: N/A
Hulu
Series:  "Julie and the Phantoms"         Net:  Netflix      Premiere Date:  Thursday, Sept. 10       Time: N/A
Netflix
Series:  "The Duchess"         Net:  Netflix      Premiere Date: Friday, Sept. 11        Time: N/A
Netflix
Series:   "Dancing With the Stars"       Net: ABC       Premiere Date:  Monday, Sept. 14       Time: 8 p.m.
ABC
Series:  "The Third Day"         Net:  HBO      Premiere Date:  Monday, Sept. 14       Time: 9 p.m.
HBO
Series:  "We Are Who We Are"         Net:  HBO      Premiere Date:  Monday, Sept. 14       Time: 10 p.m.
HBO
Series:   "Enslaved"       Net: Epix       Premiere Date:  Monday, Sept. 14     Time: 10 p.m.
Epix
Series:  "Tosh.0"         Net:  Comedy Central      Premiere Date: Tuesday, Sept. 15        Time: 10 p.m.
Comedy Central
Series:  "Archer"         Net:  FXX      Premiere Date: Wednesday, Sept. 16        Time: 10 p.m.
FXX
Series:  "Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous"         Net: Netflix       Premiere Date:  Friday, Sept. 18       Time: N/A
Hulu
Series:  "Pen15"         Net: Hulu       Premiere Date: Friday, Sept. 18        Time: N/A
Hulu
Series:  "Ratched"         Net:  Netflix      Premiere Date:  Friday, Sept. 18       Time: N/A
Netflix
Series:   "World's Funniest Animals"       Net: The CW       Premiere Date:  Friday, Sept. 18      Time: 9 p.m.
Series: "L.A.'s Finest"*         Net:  Fox      Premiere Date: Monday, Sept. 21      Time: 8 p.m.  *Broadcast debut of Spectrum Originals series' first season
Fox
Series: "Filthy Rich"         Net:  Fox      Premiere Date: Monday, Sept. 21      Time: 9 p.m.
Fox
Series:  "The Masked Singer"         Net:  Fox      Premiere Date: Wednesday, Sept. 23        Time: 8 p.m.
Fox
Series:  "I Can See Your Voice"         Net:  Fox      Premiere Date: Wednesday, Sept. 23        Time: 9 p.m.
Fox
Series:   "Utopia"       Net: Amazon Prime Video       Premiere Date: Friday, Sept. 25      Time: N/A
Amazon
Series: "A Wilderness of Error"         Net:  FX      Premiere Date: Friday, Sept. 25      Time: 8 p.m.
FX
Series:  "The Simpsons"         Net:  Fox      Premiere Date: Sunday, Sept. 27        Time: 8 p.m.
Fox
Series:  "Bless the Harts"          Net:  Fox      Premiere Date:  Sunday, Sept. 27       Time: 8:30 p.m.
Fox
Series:  "Bob's Burgers"         Net:  Fox      Premiere Date: Sunday, Sept. 27        Time: 9 p.m.
Fox
Series:  "The Comey Rule"         Net: Showtime       Premiere Date: Sunday, Sept. 27        Time: 9 p.m.
Showtime
Series:  "Family Guy"         Net:  Fox      Premiere Date:  Sunday, Sept. 27       Time: 9:30 p.m.
Fox
Series:  "Weakest Link"         Net:  NBC      Premiere Date: Monday, Sept. 28        Time: 10 p.m.
NBC
Series:  "Fargo"          Net:  FX      Premiere Date:  Sunday, Sept. 27       Time: 10 p.m.
FX
Series:  "Gangs of London"         Net:  AMC+      Premiere Date:   Thursday, Oct. 1      Time: N/A
AMC
Series:  "The Salisbury Poisonings"         Net: AMC+       Premiere Date: Thursday, Oct. 1        Time: N/A
AMC
Series:  "Connecting..."         Net:  NBC      Premiere Date: Thursday, Oct. 1        Time: 8:30 p.m.
NBC
Series:   "Monsterland"        Net:  Hulu      Premiere Date: Friday, Oct. 2        Time: N/A
Getty
Series:  "Emily in Paris"        Net:  Netflix      Premiere Date: Friday, Oct. 2      Time: N/A
Netflix
Series:  "Undercover Boss"         Net:  CBS      Premiere Date: Friday, Oct. 2        Time: 9 p.m.
CBS
Series:   "Pandora"       Net: The CW       Premiere Date:  Sunday, Oct. 4     Time: 8 p.m.
Series:  "The Good Lord Bird"         Net: Showtime       Premiere Date:  Sunday, Oct. 4       Time: 9 p.m.
Showtime
Series:   "Britannia"       Net: Epix       Premiere Date:  Sunday Oct. 4      Time: 9 p.m.
Epix
Series:  "The Walking Dead: World Beyond"         Net:  AMC      Premiere Date:  Sunday, Oct. 4      Time: 10 p.m.
AMC
Series:  "Soulmates"         Net: AMC       Premiere Date:  Monday, Oct. 5       Time: 10 p.m.
AMC
Series:   "Swamp Thing"*       Net: The CW       Premiere Date: Tuesday, Oct. 6      Time: 8 p.m. *Broadcast debut of DC Universe series' first season
DC Universe
Series:   "Next"        Net:  Fox      Premiere Date:  Tuesday, Oct. 6       Time: 9 p.m.
Fox
Series:   "Devils"       Net: The CW       Premiere Date: Wednesday, Oct. 7   Time: 8 p.m.
The CW
Series:  "Coroner"         Net:  The CW      Premiere Date:  Wednesday, Oct. 7       Time: 9 p.m.
The CW
Series:   "Supernatural"       Net: The CW       Premiere Date: Thursday, Oct. 8   Time: 8 p.m.
The CW
Series:   "The Outpost"       Net: The CW       Premiere Date: Thursday, Oct. 8   Time: 9 p.m.
The CW
Series:  "The Right Stuff"         Net:  Disney+      Premiere Date: Friday, Oct. 9        Time: N/A
Disney+
Series:  "The Haunting of Bly Manor"         Net:  Netflix     Premiere Date: Friday, Oct. 9        Time: N/A
Netflix
Series: "Fear the Walking Dead"          Net:  AMC      Premiere Date:  Sunday, Oct. 11       Time: 9 p.m.
AMC
Series:  "The Bachelorette"         Net:  ABC      Premiere Date: Tuesday, Oct. 13        Time: 8 p.m.
ABC
Series:   "Tell Me a Story"*       Net: The CW       Premiere Date: Tuesday, Oct. 13   Time: 9 p.m. *Broadcast debut of CBS All Access series' first season
The CW
Series:  "The Amazing Race"        Net:  CBS      Premiere Date: Wednesday, Oct. 14        Time: 9 p.m.
CBS
Series:  "Star Trek: Discovery"         Net: CBS All Access       Premiere Date:   Thursday, Oct. 15      Time: N/A
CBS All Access
Series:   "Helstrom"        Net:  Hulu       Premiere Date:  Friday, Oct. 16       Time: N/A
Hulu
Series:  "Shark Tank"        Net:  ABC      Premiere Date: Friday, Oct. 16        Time: 9 p.m.
ABC
Series:  "America's Funniest Home Videos"        Net:  ABC      Premiere Date: Sunday, Oct. 18        Time: 7 p.m.
ABC
Series:   "Unsolved Mysteries"       Net: Netflix       Premiere Date:  Monday, Oct. 19      Time: N/A
Netflix
Series:  "Supermarket Sweep"        Net:  ABC      Premiere Date: Sunday, Oct. 18        Time: 8 p.m.
Getty
Series:  "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?"        Net:  ABC      Premiere Date: Sunday, Oct. 18        Time: 9 p.m.
ABC
Series:  "Card Sharks"        Net:  ABC      Premiere Date: Sunday, Oct. 18        Time: 10 p.m.
ABC
Series:  "The Voice"        Net:  NBC      Premiere Date: Monday, Oct. 19        Time: 8 p.m.
NBC
Series:  "Superstore"        Net:  NBC      Premiere Date: Thursday, Oct. 22       Time: 8 p.m.
NBC
Series:  "The Queen's Gambit"        Net:  Netflix      Premiere Date: Friday, Oct. 23       Time: N/A
Netflix
Series:   "The Undoing"        Net:  HBO      Premiere Date:  Sunday, Oct. 25       Time: 9 p.m.
HBO
Series:  "This Is Us"        Net:  NBC      Premiere Date: Tuesday, Nov. 10      Time: 9 p.m.
NBC
Series:  "Chicago Med"        Net:  NBC      Premiere Date: Wednesday, Nov. 11      Time: 8 p.m.
NBC
Series:  "Chicago Fire"        Net:  NBC      Premiere Date: Wednesday, Nov. 11      Time: 9 p.m.
NBC
Series:  "Chicago PD"        Net:  NBC      Premiere Date: Wednesday, Nov. 11      Time: 10 p.m.
NBC
Series:  "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit"        Net:  NBC      Premiere Date: Thursday, Nov. 12      Time: 9 p.m.
NBC
Series:  "The Blacklist"        Net:  NBC      Premiere Date: Friday, Nov. 13      Time: 8 p.m.
NBC
Series:  "The Crown"         Net:  Netflix      Premiere Date: Sunday, Nov. 15        Time: N/A
Netflix
Series:   "Animaniacs"       Net: Hulu       Premiere Date:  Friday, Nov. 20       Time: N/A
Hulu
Series:  "The Stand"        Net:  CBS All Access      Premiere Date: Thursday, Dec. 17      Time: N/A
CBS All Access

(Tap photo and swipe to view gallery)

Related Content