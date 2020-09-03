Jay Levine Named Chief Strategy Officer for WarnerMedia’s New Studios and Networks Group

Jay Levine has been promoted to chief strategy officer and executive vice president of business operations for WarnerMedia’s newly formed Studios and Networks Group, the company announced Thursday.
In his new role, Levine (above left) will report directly to Ann Sarnoff, head of the Studios and Networks Group to “develop, modify and execute the operational structure and long-term plans as part of the broader restructuring of WarnerMedia,” according to the company. He will maintain his previous responsibilities as EVP, television business strategy and digital services, including overseeing operation of the Warner Bros. Television Group and the company’s interest in The CW.
“Jay is insightful and future-focused, and I look forward to continue working with him to successfully deliver on the ambitious strategic and operational goals we’ve set for the Studios and Networks Group,” Sarnoff said in a statement.
Sarnoff also announced Thursday that Thomas Gewecke, chief digital officer and executive vice president of strategy and business development for Warner Bros., will step down at the end of the month.
“I want to thank Thomas for his many contributions to the company and his personal support and partnership over the past year,” Sarnoff said. “We will miss his collegiality, his positive spirit and his passionate support for new product and business ideas.”
The promotion of Levine and the departure of Gewecke come in the wake of WarnerMedia’s deep restructuring effort under CEO Jason Kilar. Announced last month, the restructuring streamlined much of the company’s film and TV operations while putting focus on the streaming service HBO Max.
“Warner Bros. is an extraordinary place, with an unmatched legacy of iconic storytelling, and my time here has been the highlight of my career,” said Gewecke. “I’m so thankful to the amazing teams I’ve had the privilege to work with who have made these past 12 years so rewarding and memorable. I’m looking forward to spending more time with my family here in Portland, Oregon, and exploring some new vistas.”
